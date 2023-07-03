One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in McKinney and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the second of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at McKinney Boyd who are moving on.
Ryan Shackleton, football and track
Shackleton helped get the Broncos' football team back on track with consecutive playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022, which halted a six-year postseason drought for the program. Pressed into action behind center as a sophomore, Shackleton held down his spot as Boyd's lead signal-caller across three seasons.
He earned all-district second-team honors as a junior and senior—finishing out the 2022 season with 1,282 passing yards and 13 touchdowns to go along with 407 rushing yards and four more scores.
That speed came in handy during the springtime when Shackleton emerged as one of the top hurdlers in District 5-6A. He qualified for the area track meet three straight years, earning a bronze medal in district competition in the 300-meter hurdles this year with a personal-record time of 39.38. Shackleton also ran a leg on the Broncos' 4x400 relay, which qualified for the area meet.
Ariel Wang, swimming
It isn't particularly easy to stand out as a swimmer in Region II-6A, where no shortage of powerhouse programs reside, and yet Wang still managed to impress enough to earn Athlete of the Meet honors in regional competition during her senior year.
Wang did so after qualifying for the 6A state meet in both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke. She finished first overall in the 200 IM as a senior, winning a regional title with a time of 2:02.38.
Wang qualified for the state meet twice in the 200 IM, finishing 11th overall as a senior and 12th as a junior.
Her versatility shined plenty throughout Boyd's 2022 season, also swimming a leg in the team's 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays, both of which qualified for regionals.
Dre McKnight, boys basketball
The Broncos qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2013—just the second postseason appearance in program history—and McKnight's emergence as one of the top bucket-getters in the area was a big reason why.
An all-district second-team selection as a junior, McKnight thrived as Boyd's go-to scorer with 19 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 steals per game during his senior season. For his efforts, McKnight was voted as the district's offensive player of the year.
A three-level scorer, McKnight will continue his basketball career at the next level with Paris Junior College.
Lauren Omholt, girls soccer
Omholt has been a fixture on the attack for the Lady Broncos throughout her varsity career, which included recognition as 5-6A forward of the year following her junior season.
Omholt nabbed all-district first-team honors as a senior, scoring 15 goals and assisting on seven others, and she came through plenty during the program's run to the regional semifinals.
Committed to continue her soccer career into college with Purdue, Omholt impressed during her final high school postseason with three goals scored during a playoff slate that included three wins over teams ranked in the state's top 15.
She had two goals and an assist in the team's 3-1 upset of Highland Park in the area round and followed that up with the lone goal scored in Boyd's regional quarterfinal win against district rival Prosper.
Caleb Sempebwa, football and boys soccer
Sempebwa's leg was put to use on the gridiron and pitch throughout his high school career, including multiple seasons as the starting kicker for the Boyd football team.
Sempebwa was plenty reliable in converting a combined 20-of-24 field goals between his junior and senior seasons while also going nearly perfect on extra points. Set to kick in college with TCU, Sempebwa arguably saved his best for last with a whopping four field goals, including a 48-yarder, and two PATs converted in Boyd's season finale against Denton Braswell.
When not anchoring the Broncos' special teams, Sempebwa was spearheading the back line for the boys soccer team. He led the Broncos defensively as the center back in the side's three-back system, named a team captain and earning all-district second-team honors as a junior and first-team honors as a senior.
