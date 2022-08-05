One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in McKinney ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger roles in 2022-23.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from McKinney Boyd who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Carson Eickenloff
Volleyball
The Lady Broncos have been a model of consistency on the volleyball court over the years, having made the playoffs all but two seasons since 2009.
Boyd should be in the mix once again this fall, but the team has two sizable holes to fill within its offense following the graduations of Hannah Billeter and Avery Calame. The Lady Broncos will look to players like Eickenloff to help steady the ship.
Named District 5-6A setter of the year as a sophomore, Eickenloff contributed in myriad areas for Boyd last season. During district play, she accounted for 62 kills, 130 digs and 289 assists to help lead the Lady Broncos back to the postseason.
Recently committed to Ole Miss, Eickenloff is part of a formidable one-two punch at setter with senior Camryn Weldon, an all-district first-team selection last season.
Lauren Omholt
Girls Soccer
The Lady Broncos enjoyed their deepest playoff run since 2015 last spring, advancing to the regional quarterfinals before dropping a hard-fought scrap with district rival Allen.
Boyd went 18-4-2 overall, finishing third in its district, and Omholt emerged as one of the catalysts behind the team's big year on the pitch. She led the team with 19 goals and assisted on six others, earning 5-6A forward of the year honors for her efforts.
The Purdue commit was named to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-region team as an honorable mention, and she'll be one of several key pieces in the Lady Broncos' ensemble next year when the squad looks to build on its finish from 2022.
Joey Dickson
Football
Dickson was a breakout star for the Broncos back in 2020 as a sophomore, earning 5-6A offensive newcomer of the years — a rare feat for a lineman. Last fall, Dickson turned in another strong year up front and was recognized with a spot on the all-district first team.
Dickson's versatility in the trenches served the Broncos well, utilized at center and both tackle positions. In the time since, he has garnered interest from multiple Division I college programs with Central Arkansas, Georgetown and Stetson among those to have offered.
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound road-grader returns this fall as one of the linchpins to the Boyd offense, blocking up front for a skill group led by third-year starting quarterback Ryan Shackleton and running back Sheldon King.
The Broncos are seeking a third consecutive playoff berth under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.
Ethan McCally
Baseball
The Broncos' playoff hopes went down to the wire last season, needing to top Little Elm in a play-in game to clinch the No. 4 seed in 5-6A.
McCally turned in perhaps his best performance of the season in that contest, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBIs in a 6-5 victory over the Lobos. That effort fell right in line with an otherwise strong year for McCally, who received all-district first-team honors at shortstop.
In addition to helping anchor Boyd's middle infield, McCally was productive at the plate with a .295 batting average to go along with 18 hits, three doubles, 11 runs and nine RBIs for the bi-district finalists.
Caleb Sempebwa
Football and Boys Soccer
Be it the gridiron or the pitch, Sempebwa impressed by earning all-district honors in both sports during his junior season.
During the fall, he's the centerpiece of Boyd football's special teams and one of the better kickers in the area. As a junior, Sempebwa converted 13-of-15 field goals with a long of 44 yards, plus a near-perfect 32-of-33 on extra points.
An all-district first-team selection on the football field, Sempebwa promptly transitioned over to playing a pivotal role on the Broncos' boys soccer team during the winter and spring. Last season, Sempebwa earned all-district second-team honors as a defenseman for a Boyd squad that allowed just one goal per match and advanced to the regional semifinals.
