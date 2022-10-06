On the first official play from scrimmage on Thursday, McKinney North running back Jaydon Walker ripped off a 10-yard run.
That one play set the theme for the rest of the night, as the Bulldogs rode the junior running back to a 34-14 victory over West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
McKinney North improves to 2-1 in 7-5A Division I and 5-1 overall, while the Wranglers fall to 0-3 in district and 3-3 overall.
The West Mesquite defense played well in other areas, but simply had no answers for Walker, who finished the night with 19 carries for 315 yards.
The Bulldogs gave it to Walker six times on the opening drive, but it was actually Colin Hitchcock scoring from four yards out on the quarterback keeper to give them an early 6-0 lead.
The Wranglers came right back, moving 75 yards in eight plays, with Craig Dale scoring on a 25-yard keeper to take a 7-6 advantage.
The game changed early in the second quarter.
West Mesquite appeared on its way toward extending its lead as it moved into the red zone, but it put the ball on the ground and McKinney North recovered.
The Wranglers defense thought it did its job and was expecting a punt when the Bulldogs had fourth-and-1 at their own 21.
But McKinney North rolled the dice and the gamble paid off when Walker busted through the line and not only picked up the first down, but took it 79 yards to the end zone for a touchdown and a13-7 lead.
After a quick three-and-out for West Mesquite, the Bulldogs took over in good field position. Hitchcock hit Korbin Hendrix for a 32-yard gain and Walker did the rest with a 7-yard scoring run to push the advantage to 20-7.
The Wranglers made it a one-score game when Dale hooked up with Kasen McCoy on a 38-yard touchdown to close the gap to 20-14.
It looked as if it would stay that way until halftime, but McKinney North again changed the narrative.
Starting at their own 10 with 1:17 left, the Bulldogs moved 90 yards in 48 seconds, as Hitchcock hit Kameron Powell for a 51-yard gain and then went back to Hendrix on a 22-yard scoring strike to push it back to 27-14 with just 29 seconds left before the break.
Scoring was tougher to come by in the second half.
McKinney North drove into the red zone midway through the third quarter, but the Wranglers stuffed them on a fourth-and-2 play.
West Mesquite then put together its best drive of the half, but for the second time that night, coughed it up in the red zone, with the Bulldogs recovering.
McKinney North put it away midway through the fourth, and fittingly, it was Walker, whose 43-yard touchdown run put him over the 300-yard mark on the night, and provided the 34-14 score that would be the final margin of victory.
For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.
