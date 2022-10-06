MCKINNEY NORTH FOOTBALL JAYDEN WALKER

McKinney North against West Mesquite on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.

On the first official play from scrimmage on Thursday, McKinney North running back Jaydon Walker ripped off a 10-yard run.

That one play set the theme for the rest of the night, as the Bulldogs rode the junior running back to a 34-14 victory over West Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

