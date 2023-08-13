One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in McKinney ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from McKinney North who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Nate Markiewicz
Football
The Bulldogs aren't lacking in skill position experience on offense for this season, returning its leading passer (senior Colin Hitchcock) and rusher (senior Jayden Walker) to go along with junior Kam Powell, who was voted as the 7-5A Division I offensive newcomer of the year.
Markiewicz brings an imposing dynamic to the offense. The recent University of Texas-San Antonio commit brings a 6-foot-5 frame to the mix and second-year head coach Kendall Brewer praised the tight end's growth in the passing game to go along with his strong work as a run blocker.
Markiewicz caught 14 passes for 136 yards last season and should have plenty of chances to improve on that production this fall.
Kaelyn Hamilton
Girls Basketball
Fresh off a verbal commitment to San Diego State, Hamilton enters her senior season on the hardwood looking off one of the great playoff runs in Lady Bulldogs history.
Hamilton helped lead North to its first regional final since 2014, doing so on team-high marks in both points (19.3) and assists (3.2) to go along with 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. The Lady Bulldogs went 30-7 on the year.
Voted as the 13-5A MVP, Star Local Media all-area and Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state, Hamilton has started at the varsity level since she was a freshman. She has teamed alongside fellow senior Ciara Harris for the entirety of that stretch, during which the Lady Bulldogs have posted a combined record of 81-15.
Carson Burden
Boys Soccer
Burden was one of the catalysts for a momentous 2023 season for the Bulldogs, who had never advanced past the regional quarterfinals in their history.
North found itself on the doorstep of a spot in the Class 5A state tournament earlier this year, making their way to the regional finals for the first time ever. Burden's play in the midfield accounted for plenty of the Bulldogs' success, earning 13-5A MVP and SLM all-area honors, plus Texas Association of Soccer Coaches all-state second team, after totaling 14 goals and 11 assists on the year.
Dani Anaya
Girls Soccer
There weren't many soccer programs, boys and girls, throughout the state that made the most of their work on the pitch by North. While the boys enjoyed their historic run to the regional finals, the Lady Bulldogs authored a big year of their own with an undefeated 13-5A championship run and a trip to the regional semifinals.
North advanced four rounds deep for the first time since 2006, and Anaya had plenty to do with that effort. Another SLM all-area selection, Anaya was voted as the 13-5A MVP for her own superlative work in the midfield. She tallied 13 goals and 11 assists to lead North back to prominence.
Jack Garza
Baseball
Be it at the plate or on the mound, Garza got it done for the Bulldogs and should occupy just as prominent a role next spring.
Garza was voted to the all-district first team as a junior, leading North in both batting average (.369) and hits (31) to go along with nine doubles, two home runs, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Garza doubled as a reliable arm in the Bulldogs' pitching rotation, tossing 40 innings on the year with a 2.10 ERA and 60 strikeouts to help lead the team to a second-place finish in 13-5A and a spot in the postseason.
