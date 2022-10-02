MCKINNEY HIGH MCKINNEY BOYD FBO KB

McKinney Boyd senior Joey Dickson (60) is a captain on the Broncos' football team.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

McKinney Boyd senior Joey Dickson has been a fixture on the Broncos' offensive line since his breakout sophomore year in 2020.

Dickson received offensive newcomer of the year honors that season, a rarity for a lineman, and has only built off that success since. Now a captain, he's helping usher in a new era for Boyd football under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.

