McKinney Boyd senior Joey Dickson has been a fixture on the Broncos' offensive line since his breakout sophomore year in 2020.
Dickson received offensive newcomer of the year honors that season, a rarity for a lineman, and has only built off that success since. Now a captain, he's helping usher in a new era for Boyd football under first-year head coach Daniel Foster.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Dickson discusses the evolution of his role on the field, the resurgence of Boyd football, and the influences behind his growth as a player.
SLM: For as long as you've been starting on varsity, how would you describe your role on this team now that you're a senior?
JD: As a sophomore, my focus was to learn the offense and compete against the senior center to win the starting job.
As a junior, my focus was to build off my first year of playing varsity by improving my strength, gaining strategic advantages by studying game film of opponents’ defensive tendencies.
As a senior, my focus is to continue to get stronger, and share my experience and knowledge of the game with my fellow lineman so we can improve as a unit. The experience I have gained over the past two years has provided me the opportunity to give back by coaching and teaching younger teammates, as well as improve team chemistry for our offensive group.
SLM: Chemistry is important for any offensive line. What is the bond like between you and the other linemen?
JD: The offensive line is a brotherhood that must be built for all five individuals to function as a cohesive group. I believe we have the mentality that no matter what happens to anyone of the five linemen, we have each other’s backs. We win together and we learn together.
SLM: You've played at multiple positions up front on varsity. What do you remember about making the transition to center and how are the responsibilities different at center compared to playing tackle?
JD: My sophomore year, I fought for my starting spot at center. With that came new challenges such as calling assignments and reading defensive fronts, which was something new to me. Having four seniors around me to help me out was amazing. It made the game a lot easier because they already had varsity experience which helped me develop quicker due to the guidance, they would provide me with.
About four games into my junior year, our left tackle, Ty Ludtka, went out due to injury. I rotated out to left tackle, which I really enjoyed. I was presented with a new challenge from being in the middle to being on an island responsible for protecting the quarterback, Ryan Shackleton’s blind side.
Playing both tackle and center made me a better lineman. The knowledge I gained has allowed me to be a better communicator on the field. Now back in the center position, I can coach and teach my younger teammates based on experience so we can work together to become a strong unit that our team can rely on.
SLM: It's been a tougher start to the season than I'm sure you would have hoped for. What has been the message to the team as you guys look to get things back on track?
JD: I would love to say we are 5-0 rather than 0-5, but the message has stayed the same. Our team will always put out high effort with zero ounce of quit in our bodies, no matter what the circumstances are because that is the culture that has been established throughout the program and we pride ourselves on it.
SLM: At the same time, you were one of the main contributors to Boyd's first back-to-back playoff appearances in several years. What does it mean to have helped get the program back to playing at a high level?
JD: To be a part of the cultural change to get our team back-to-back playoff appearances means a lot to me. It means that the long hours that we put in day after day whether it was in practice, weight room, film, or offseason paid off and weren’t wasted.
We took advantage of the time we had and worked hard during that time, and we got the results that we had been chasing for and nothing feels better than that.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
JD: Coach Johnson, my freshman year offensive line coach, started my development process and gave me the confidence I needed to compete against the varsity players as freshman.
Coach Turner continued the development process my sophomore and junior years with Coach Jones taking over as offensive line coach this year. All these coaches, along with Coach McBride and Coach Foster, have challenged me throughout my time at Boyd.
I am a better player and person because of all my coaches, and I greatly appreciate each and every one of them.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to help get in the right frame of mind before a big game?
JD: The main thing I try to do pregame is just relax I know I put in all the work needed during practice to learn the game plan and execute it. I trust that I can go out there and be the best player I can be, so I just like to put on some music and get a nice stretch in to make sure I’m feeling ready for the game.
