The McKinney Boyd football team did its part to rally from a 16-point second-half deficit, closing the gap to 36-34 behind Temple early into Friday's fourth quarter from McKinney ISD Stadium.
It took all of 14 seconds, however, for Temple to restore control.
Moments after the Broncos pulled within two points on a 33-yard touchdown pass from junior Nick Wesloski to senior Ben Podor, Temple answered back with a 98-yard kickoff return by Christian Tutson to up the lead to 43-34 with 11:11 to play.
That score started a run of 21 straight points by the visitors to close out the contest for a 57-34 victory on the second night of the McKinney Classic.
Boyd controlled the early-goings with a 20-7 lead, getting an immediate lift from senior Hayden Jenkins. After being sidelined by a knee injury for the near-entirety of his junior campaign, Jenkins found the end zone mere minutes into the start of the season after scoring on a 91-yard run.
It was a sign of things to come for Jenkins, who tallied 201 rushing yards, 92 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Wesloski added 190 yards and three touchdowns through the air in his first varsity start, but the Broncos battled turnover woes with four committed on Friday.
Temple, meanwhile, leaned on a slew of big plays to string together 29 consecutive points and build a 36-20 lead. The Wildcats uncorked four scoring plays of at least 40 yards during that stretch.
Boyd battled back within two, 36-34, courtesy of two Wesloski touchdown passes, but it wasn't enough as Temple pulled away late to deal the Broncos a 0-1 start to the season.
JPII edges Cistercian on last-second FG
After enduring an 0-8 campaign last year, John Paul II found the win column in walk-off fashion to begin their 2023 season on Friday. Senior Jacob Carlson did the honors, converting a 36-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Cardinals to a 23-20 victory over Cistercian.
Tabbed a five-star kicker and punter per Chris Sailer Kicking, Carlson came up big for John Paul on Friday. Prior to his game-winning kick, Carlson converted two other field goals on the night, including a long of 45 yards.
John Paul led 10-6 at the half, bolstered by a goal-line run from Dom Anderson inside the final minute of the second quarter. Cistercian pulled ahead during the second half at 13-10 before Carlson knotted the count with a field goal.
The two teams traded scores down to the wire, with John Paul's game-winning kick marking the program's first win under head coach Nick Schiele. The Cardinals halted a 15-game losing streak, picking up their first victory since Sept. 10, 2021.
Elsewhere in the area...
*Playing its first-ever varsity football team, a historic night for upstart Prosper Walnut Grove culminated in a 57-54 win over defending 4A state champion Malvern (Ark.). The Wildcats nudged ahead with three minutes to go on a 38-yard touchdown run from Cameron Newton, followed by a two-point conversion. Quarterback Braden Butler totaled 300 yards and five total touchdowns to help Walnut Grove secure its first win in program history.
*Trophy Club Byron Nelson found the end zone on its first four drives on Friday, as Plano suffered a 54-13 loss from Clark Stadium. Playing their first game under head coach Cody White, the Wildcats put points on their first two drives courtesy of a pair of Dax Dunham field goals but were outgained 523-231 on the night. Dominic Warren found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
*Prosper Rock Hill got a second-quarter touchdown pass from Christian Lewis to Jayden Bradley, followed by a 70-yard fumble return score by star linebacker Jonah Bowman, but it wasn't enough as the Blue Hawks fell to Justin Northwest, 21-13, on Friday. Lewis passed for 80 yards and ran for 79, but Northwest's defense shined in holding Rock Hill scoreless in the second half.
*A meeting between two of the area's top private school teams ended in a runaway for Argyle Liberty Christian, who rolled past Prestonwood Christian 48-19. In defeat, the Lions got 347 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Kellen Tasby.
*Despite an early 7-0 lead behind a 1-yard touchdown run from Demetrius Willis, an upstart Plano West squad surrendered 36 straight points to Mesquite Horn in a 36-12 loss on Thursday. The Wolves had a tough time slowing Horn quarterback Legend Bey, who totaled 191 yards and three scores, while West got 37 yards on the ground from Willis.
