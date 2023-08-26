MCKINNEY BOYD TEMPLE FBO KB

McKinney Boyd's Hayden Jenkins (1) runs for a touchdown against Temple High School on Friday, August 25, 2023 at McKinney ISD Stadium. Temple won the game 57-34.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

The McKinney Boyd football team did its part to rally from a 16-point second-half deficit, closing the gap to 36-34 behind Temple early into Friday's fourth quarter from McKinney ISD Stadium.

It took all of 14 seconds, however, for Temple to restore control.


