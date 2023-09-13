MCKINNEY BOYD MCKINNEY HIGH VBO KB

McKinney Boyd celebrates a point won during Tuesday's 3-0 sweep of McKinney.

 Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

The two teams that entered the 5-6A volleyball schedule with the top records from the preseason haven't missed a beat through the first week of district play.

Prosper and McKinney Boyd are the lone remaining unbeatens through two night of 5-6A action, improving to 2-0 on Tuesday after besting their respective crosstown rivals.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

