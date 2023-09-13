The two teams that entered the 5-6A volleyball schedule with the top records from the preseason haven't missed a beat through the first week of district play.
Prosper and McKinney Boyd are the lone remaining unbeatens through two night of 5-6A action, improving to 2-0 on Tuesday after besting their respective crosstown rivals.
After dropping their first meeting with McKinney to begin last season's head-to-head series, Boyd picked up a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-18, 25-17) in the latest iteration of the rivalry. Carson Eickenloff contributed all over the court for the Lady Broncos, racking up two aces, seven kills, 18 assists and 11 digs.
Prosper, meanwhile, captured its 16th consecutive district win after besting Rock Hill in straight sets (25-12, 25-16, 27-25). Ayden Ames led the way with 15 kills and three blocks for the Lady Eagles, while Rock Hill got a big night from freshman Brynn Stephens. She led her team with 10 kills on a .500 hitting percentage.
Boyd and Prosper will square off for the first time this season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the Lady Eagles' home floor.
Elsewhere in the area...
*Following a 3-1 loss to Boyd in its district opener, Allen bounced back on Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Denton Braswell (25-23, 25-14, 25-9). In allowing just 23 points over the final two sets, the Lady Eagles got an 11-kill, 10-dig double-double from Kennedy Crayton and five blocks from Kaitlyn Bowman.
*Plano East is among three teams unbeaten at 2-0 in 6-6A play so far. After taking care of rival Plano in three sets on Friday, the Lady Panthers went on the road and swept Hebron (25-17, 25-18, 25-18) on Tuesday. East's Lolo Lambert logged a double-double of 18 kills and 11 digs -- one of four Lady Panthers to tally double-digit digs in the win.
*Make it six wins in a row for powerhouse Lovejoy after sweeping Greenville on Tuesday. The Leopards are 2-0 to begin 13-5A play, aided on Tuesday by nine kills from Gentry Barker, just a freshman, and eight kills from SadieJane Hand.
*Lovejoy has split the past two 13-5A titles with McKinney North, and the upstart Lady Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start their district schedule as well. Led by 12 kills from Allyn Brewer and 11 from Chloe Lewis, both sophomores, North turned away Sherman in three sets on Tuesday (25-11, 25-7, 25-12).
*Prosper Walnut Grove is 1-1 to begin its inaugural district campaign in 10-5A. The Lady Wildcats have split four-set bouts with Frisco Lebanon Trail and Frisco Centennial, falling to the latter on Tuesday (25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 25-22) despite a 24-kill, 20-assist, 16-dig triple-double from star sophomore Danielle Whitmire.
*Celina is closing in on the start of its 11-4A schedule and managed to weather a strong test from Melissa on Tuesday. In a match where all three of the Lady Bobcats' set wins came by three points or less, they toughed out a 3-1 victory (25-23, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25).
