McKinney North senior Gavin Constantine has helped the Bulldogs to a 7-0 start in District 13-5A play.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

Over the past decade, the last name Constantine has been synonymous with success on the football and baseball fields at McKinney North.

Senior Gavin Constantine is the latest to carry that torch, helping lead the Bulldogs to a seventh consecutive playoff appearance on the gridiron during the fall and spearheading a resurgent year at the top of the batting order for North baseball.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

