Over the past decade, the last name Constantine has been synonymous with success on the football and baseball fields at McKinney North.
Senior Gavin Constantine is the latest to carry that torch, helping lead the Bulldogs to a seventh consecutive playoff appearance on the gridiron during the fall and spearheading a resurgent year at the top of the batting order for North baseball.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-0 in District 13-5A play on Tuesday, handling Princeton 11-1 in a game where Constantine logged two hits, stole three bases and scored three runs. The win improved North to 12-5-1 on the season, two more wins than the team had in a 10-12 campaign in 2022.
The two-time all-district infielder has had quite the example to follow with two older brothers, Gabriel and Cameron, authoring decorated careers with North's football and baseball teams as well before going on to play the latter collegiately. Gavin is set to do the same, signing to play baseball at St. Bonaventure once he graduates.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Constantine discusses North's bounce-back year, the influence of his siblings, and memories from his career on the diamond.
SLM:Congratson the impressive start to district play. What has clicked so well for the team throughout these first few weeks of district?
GC:The thing that has been clicking for us so far in district has been playing clean baseball on offense and defense.
SLM: You guys have already exceeded your win total from last season. What do you attribute to the improvements the team has made since last year?
GC:We have been stressing our energy and wanting to win to be number one. So I would say that wanting to win is on the front of our minds is what helped us make so much improvement.
SLM: Having hit at the top of the order for multiple seasons, what is your approach to that role in the lineup?
GC:I step up to the plate looking for a pitch I can barrel up in order to find a way on the base pads every time.
SLM: Throughout six district games, you have eight stolen bases. What are you seeing so well on the base paths and how have you been able to consistently find success in that area of the game?
GC:I have been more focused this season on timing the pitchers in order to get the best jump possible. I also have success with that because I'm not afraid to get picked off, so I have been getting more aggressive leads.
SLM: Has it felt any different going through the spring without having to juggle both baseball and football?
GC:I definitely miss football and training in offseason with my teammates, but it definitely is more relaxing on my body from getting more rest.
SLM: To have two brothers who have already come through this program and gone on to play in college, what kind of influence have those two been on your development?
GC:I have learned almost all of my skills from my brothers, and they push me everyday to become the best player I can be. Also, they have stressed to me since I can remember that the Constantine standard is to go play at the next level.
SLM: When you think back throughout your baseball career, what is one memory that stands out?
GC:One thing that stands out the most was earlier this year when we beat Vista Ridge on my walk-off run because emotions were high.
SLM: Being a senior, what will you miss most about McKinney North baseball once you graduate?
GC:I will definitely miss when coach (Jim) Gatewood runs out to argue with the umpire about a call because that always makes me crack up.
