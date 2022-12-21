MCKINNEY HIGH GRAND PRAIRIE BKO KB

McKinney junior Quintel Wilson is one of several new faces stepping up for the Lions following last season's run to the Class 6A state championship game.

 

The start of the District 5-6A boys basketball schedule tipped off on Tuesday — and has quite the tough act to follow after two of the top teams in the state battled to a first-place tie atop the standings last season.

Denton Guyer and McKinney both had the talent to make a run to the state tournament last season, and the latter did just that. And although the results in San Antonio went one way, the history books will reflect otherwise after the UIL's decision to strip Duncanville of its state title in October and declare McKinney as the Class 6A state champions.

