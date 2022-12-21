The start of the District 5-6A boys basketball schedule tipped off on Tuesday — and has quite the tough act to follow after two of the top teams in the state battled to a first-place tie atop the standings last season.
Denton Guyer and McKinney both had the talent to make a run to the state tournament last season, and the latter did just that. And although the results in San Antonio went one way, the history books will reflect otherwise after the UIL's decision to strip Duncanville of its state title in October and declare McKinney as the Class 6A state champions.
No matter the result, last year's Lions etched their place in history as the best team to ever pass through that city. But plenty has changed since last season, including five new starters for a McKinney team finding its footing as the district schedule approaches.
Players like junior Quintel Wilson and senior Isaac Layne have emerged as early standouts for the Lions, while the presence of 6-foot-10 senior and Eastern Washington commit Jackson Seale gives head coach Wes Watson a wrinkle that his program hasn't had down low in some time.
The Lions enter 5-6A play seeking a ninth playoff appearance over the past 10 seasons, and the early returns suggest they've got the pieces in place to contend for another postseason berth. But McKinney isn't alone.
Guyer had a major turnaround last season, finishing as the co-champion of 5-6A and posting a 30-6 record – an accomplishment that comes one year after the Wildcats went 9-15 in the 2020-21 season following three straight undefeated district title runs.
Wildcats head coach Grant Long likely breathed a huge sigh of relief after Guyer’s star-studded sophomore backcourt of Jordan Lowery and Jeremiah Green decided to return to Guyer after initially transferring during the offseason. They'll team up with senior Connor Newton — on the short list of the most potent outside shooters in the area — to form one of the Metroplex's elite guard combos.
Guyer (12-3) has the best record of any team in 5-6A.
The strength of the Wildcats' backcourt alone will give them a leg up over most opponents, whereas a contender like Allen hopes its depth is enough to make a run at a district championship. Whereas Guyer checked in at No. 10 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state rankings, Allen is No. 9 following a productive start of its own under second-year head coach Clark Cipoletta.
The Eagles departed their 2021-22 campaign on a promising note, falling a hairline shy of upsetting top-ranked Richardson in the area round of the playoffs, and Allen has picked up where it left off. Seniors Femi Olaniyan, Dylan Archey and Zach Spitzer all logged heavy minutes last season, with Olaniyan and Archey having started games since they were sophomores.
The Eagles' depth is evident all throughout Cipoletta's rotation, between blue-chip guard Trent Pane and all-district performer Kaiden Myers in the backcourt, and an interior rotation that includes Spitzer, Mekhi Johnson and Cole Denton. Even 5-foot-4 freshman Nehemiah Lawrence has carved out steady minutes off the bench to begin his varsity career.
Meanwhile, could a bounce-back year be in the cards for Little Elm? Change is in the air for the Lobos, as several newcomers are looking to develop chemistry with the four returners from last year. It all starts at the top as former Arlington Seguin coach Damon Barnett is now in charge of the Lobos after the departure of Dominique Parker.
Senior guard Kenneth Gaines Jr. is leading the Lobos in scoring at 12.5 points per game with a team-best 4.3 assists. Senior forward Chris Prather is anchoring the paint, having averaged 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Little Elm has overcome an 0-2 start and is 9-6, which includes a five-game win streak with wins against Cedar Hill, Frisco Independence, Lewisville, Denton and district foe Prosper Rock Hill. The Lobos seek their first playoff berth since 2020.
Prosper has been a playoff regular for years, having advanced to the postseason each of the past nine seasons. Extending that streak to double figures will likely mean a big year down low from junior Jaxson Ford, a walking double-double and two-way standout who has shined at the varsity level since his freshman year.
Senior Brandt Evanson has stepped up to lead the Eagles' backcourt after compiling an all-district junior campaign last season.
Prosper will need to be on its game, particularly with rival Rock Hill now in the mix. The Blue Hawks impressed at the 5A level, advancing to the regional quarterfinals last season in just their second year as a varsity program. And although Rock Hill is finding its way in the state's largest classification, the senior trio of BJ Hooper, Riley Shore and CJ Dennis should ensure the Blue Hawks are competitive from the get-go.
All three bring complementary skill sets to the mix, between Hooper's natural scoring ability, Shore's long-range game and Dennis' interior presence, while senior Sam Knight and juniors Andre Buckner and Chase Nelson have made reliable contributions elsewhere in the rotation. The Blue Hawks could find themselves in the playoff conversation sooner than later.
Expect McKinney Boyd to have its say as well. The Broncos have just one postseason appearance in their history, which came back in 2013, but there's a new life within that program under first-year head coach Kyle Lintelman. Senior Dre McKnight has amassed some of the top scoring numbers of any player in the district — if he's feeling it, Boyd has a shot against anyone in 5-6A. Senior Mannie Odo brings a contagious energy to the court, and junior Hudson Boring's size and shooting touch will be a challenging matchup for plenty of defenses in the district.
Meanwhile, Denton Braswell has been one of the most consistent teams in the area with four straight 20-plus win seasons, but the Bengals seek a return to the playoffs after finishing in fifth place in 5-6A last season.
There are challenges for Braswell, especially from a scoring standpoint, after the Bengals lost Jaiden Blaylock (15.5 points per game last season) and Dylan Smith (10.7 points) from last year. Junior Malachi Okunbor, sophomore Tevin Jackson and senior Joshua Jackson are helping to make up for those departures.
Braswell (11-6) had won six of seven before losing on a 3-pointer by Coppell junior Arhan Lapsiwala in the final seconds in a 50-47 loss on Tuesday.
