Boyd vs. FM

McKinney Boyd swarms senior goalkeeper Mark Buckingham, right, to celebrate Thursday's shootout win over Flower Mound in the bi-district playoffs.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

McKINNEY — For better or worse, penalty kicks have been linked with the McKinney Boyd boys soccer team over the past year.

Shootouts bookended the Broncos' 2022 postseason, which was dashed in the regional semifinals against Keller. District 5-6A afforded some additional reps in those high-leverage moments for Boyd, which had four of its 14 league matches decided on PKs — going just 1-3 in those instances.

Boyd soccer

McKinney Boyd's boys soccer team stormed the field in celebration on Thursday following a shootout save from senior Mark Buckingham, right, to secure a win over Flower Mound in the bi-district playoffs.

Tis the postseason: Photos of four McKinney ISD soccer teams in playoff action

Thursday was a busy night for McKinney ISD, opening the playoffs with the Boyd boys, Boyd girls, North girls and McKinney boys all in action during the bi-district round. Check out photos from all four first-round matchups.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments