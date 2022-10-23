McKinney Boyd senior Camryn Weldon has been a fixture on the court for the Lady Broncos' volleyball team for years, earning all-district honors as a setter last season while helping lead Boyd back to the playoffs.
Although Weldon has put forth another strong season as a senior, she's had to contribute in a different capacity recently after being sidelined by an injury in a district match against Prosper.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Weldon discusses adjusting her role while recovering, her bond with her fellow Boyd teammates, and the impact that playing for the Lady Broncos has had on her development.
SLM: How have you found ways to contribute to the team while recovering from injury?
CW: Since I've been out, I've made sure to focus on making an impact on the team from the sidelines. Whether it be calling shots for the hitters, having high energy on the bench, or even encouraging the team through a hard practice, I make sure I stay really involved in everything the team does.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on this team?
CW: As a senior, I feel like my main job is to just pour all the knowledge I can into the underclassmen. I know the past few years I really looked up to my seniors, so this year I've tried to be the best role model possible by motivating my teammates while also working my absolute hardest.
SLM: What has it been like taking on a greater leadership role on the team?
CW: My role as a leader has definitely increased this past year, but as a setter having a leadership position feels pretty natural. Being a leader is pretty easy when you have such a great group of girls that are always giving their 100%.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
CW: Volleyball has always been around for me since I have two aunts who played at the collegiate level. I started playing on a team when I was 11 at PSA and have been playing club since 12s. I got into volleyball because my best friend, Grace, who is also on the team, was playing on the PSA team as well.
SLM: What do you think you'll miss most about high school volleyball?
CW: I'm going to miss the girls on the team the most. The great thing about school volleyball is you don't get to cherry-pick what personalities are on your team, so it creates a really fun team dynamic.
I love every single one of my teammates and I'm going to miss them so much; however, I can't wait to see what amazing people and athletes they become.
SLM: When you think back on your high school volleyball career, what kind of impact has playing for McKinney Boyd had on you?
CW: Playing for McKinney Boyd has had a tremendous impact on my game. Being on the team gave me the opportunity to work with some fantastic athletes that have pushed me to be the best version of myself.
Along with being pushed by my teammates, coach (Jennifer) Castillo has been great to learn from. Since she was a setter, I've been provided with a fantastic opportunity to learn from someone with firsthand experience at the highest level.
Learning and working with the best has definitely helped me feel prepared to play at the next level.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a game?
CW: Just this season, we started doing the "Wobble" with the whole team before the games. Other than that, just getting hyped in the locker room listening to music is the best way to prepare for a game.
