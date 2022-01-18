DENTON -- The Guyer boys basketball team had seen enough.
As McKinney junior Ja'Kobe Walter raced up the floor in the waning moments of Tuesday's state-ranked showdown between District 5-6A juggernauts, the reigning league MVP calmly pulled up and sank a 3-pointer that trimmed the Lions' deficit to 83-81 just inside the game's final 10 seconds.
It was Walter's ninth make from beyond the arc and the 49th points of a scoring master class authored by the five-star phenom during an arduous game of catch-up by shorthanded McKinney.
Guyer was content to keep it that way. Following Walter's late 3-pointer, the Wildcats kept their players away from the ball, declining to inbound it as the game clock continued to run. In doing so, roughly seven seconds elapsed until the final buzzer sounded for an 83-81 Wildcat win.
"I knew it would be tough over here, but no way did I think that we'd dig ourselves a hole like we did tonight. It was a lot to ask, but they showed a lot of maturity in how they battled back," said Wes Watson, McKinney head coach. "There's still some things we have to get better at with our execution, but it helps when [Walter] is making shots like we did tonight."
It wasn't without a last-ditch effort by the Lions.
Already having used its timeouts, McKinney attempted to induce a delay of game call on itself as the game's final seconds ticked away. The Lions went so far as to grab the ball and toss it back in play but had no such luck getting the call as time expired.
"We were trying to get a delay of game call because we didn't have any timeouts. Our guys did exactly what we asked them to do and they should have called it," Watson said. "I can't criticize officials, but that was a delay of game. We went, grabbed the ball and were delaying the game. We hadn't had a warning, so it should have been where the clock stopped and they inbound it from there. There was over seven seconds left and there's plenty of time to maybe get a steal and maybe a two or a three."
The Lions' hard-luck finish spoiled a comeback bid by the reigning district champions, who trailed by as many as 21 points on Tuesday thanks to a torrid start by Guyer, which stayed atop the league standings at 5-0 with the win.
McKinney trailed at the half 49-33 but began its rally just a couple minutes into the third quarter, and plenty of that had to do with another big-time performance by Walter. He scored or assisted on the Lions' first 16 points of the third quarter, unloading four makes from beyond the arc to help bring McKinney as close as 55-49 midway through the frame.
Guyer responded, swelling its lead back to 13 points with a 7-0 run capped by one of four 3-pointers by sharp-shooter Connor Newton, but Walter and the Lions didn't go away. In the fourth quarter, Walter navigated his way into the paint for an array of tough finishes near the rim, and seniors Thatcher McClure and Devin Vincent knocked down free throws to pull McKinney within two points at 73-71 with just over two minutes to play.
McKinney hanging in there. Ja'Kobe Walter sinks the floater to cut Guyer's lead to 71-65 with 4:11 to go in the 3rd. Walter up to 37 pts in this one, 22 coming in the 2nd half.
A chance to tie the ballgame from the free-throw line went awry for the Lions moments later, and Guyer responded with a turnover-fueled 6-0 run to open up a 79-71 cushion with 45 seconds remaining.
The Wildcats knocked down four free throws the rest of the way, while Walter scored 10 more points. He sank four free throws of his own and blasted Guyer with two more 3-pointers prior to the frenzied finish.
"[Walter] was a big part, but that took a group effort," Watson said. "They finally decided that, for the most part, we were sick of getting beat down the slots and off the dribble. We did a better job blocking them out in the second half. We weren't perfect but did a better job of guarding them. We just dug ourselves too big a hole."
Have a night, Kye'Ron Lindsay. The Guyer big man finishes a put-back dunk and the Wildcats lead McKinney 75-71 with 1:18 to go. Lions trailed by 21 in the 1st half of this one.
McKinney got down early against a super-charged Guyer bunch. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored in the first quarter, including a quick seven points for big man Kye'Ron Lindsay, who had his way with the Lions on Tuesday.
Lindsay was dominant in the first half with 19 of his team-high 29 points, draining a pair of 3s and overwhelming McKinney inside for a 24-13 lead through one quarter
"He's really good and we knew that coming in," Watson said. "We tried to front him early on, but they would put a shooter on the backside. It's hard to ask your guy to get to mid-line, because Lindsay doesn't post up real deep, so we decided to play behind him and make him score over the top. I thought we did a good job at that, but [Lindsay] is just that good. I was proud of Thatcher for how did there, especially in his first game back."
Newton added 20 points with all five Guyer starters finishing in double figures. Vincent tallied 14 points for the Lions, who dipped to 4-2 in district play. Both of those setbacks have come without senior Alex Anamekwe, the reigning 5-6A defensive player of the year. The SMU commit remained out on Tuesday, while the Lions were also down key reserve and senior Jackson Steele. Watson hopes to have both back by next week.
"It did seem to take us a while to get settled in against these guys and figure out what we could do with the lineup we had," Watson said. "They're a tough matchup, especially when you don't have both of your big guys, but Guyer executed really well all night."
Following a Friday bye, the Lions look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Tuesday back home against Prosper.
