LUCAS -- Prior to Friday's match against Lovejoy, McKinney North head girls soccer coach Lance Lovell talked about the "it" factor with his Lady Bulldogs.
Whatever the intangible, it has contributed to something special for North this season.
The Lady Bulldogs entered the week yet to allow a goal in District 13-5A, a gaudy streak that had stretched to 10 straight matches. The 11th came in Friday's rematch with the second-place Lady Leopards and was accompanied by a district championship following a 1-0 victory from Leopard Stadium.
"This is the culmination of a lot of camaraderie and a lot of cohesiveness that we've built over the course of 22 games," Lovell said. "We started this year in August knowing that we had something special and we built that up all throughout the preseason and district play. These girls are tremendous ... and whatever the 'it' factor is, this group of 17 players has it. They have what it takes to get to the next level."
It's the program's first outright district title since 2014, while also having shared the honor in 2018 and 2020. North left no doubt in that pursuit this time around, improving to 10-0-1 in 13-5A play and doing so in familiar fashion.
Friday marked the Lady Bulldogs' 11th straight clean sheet in district, having collectively outscored their conference, 43-0. Lovejoy, meanwhile, had scored a district-high 54 goals across its 12-match schedule, good for an average of 4.5 per contest.
The high-powered Lady Leopards have only been held off the scoreboard twice all season, and both instances came against North.
"Lovejoy is a fantastic team and a very powerful, attacking team," Lovell said. "They're so dangerous and to hold them to zero goals in two games is one heck of an achievement."
12 minutes in, scoreless between the Lovejoy and McKinney North girls. @LOJOgirlsSoccer threatens with a couple corner kicks, but GK Morgan Paley and @mnhssoccer turn em away. pic.twitter.com/U7A8Q9VNGx— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 11, 2023
Junior goalkeeper Morgan Paley turned away all four shots on goal on Friday and had plenty of help elsewhere with teammates blocking a number of additional attempts by Lovejoy. The Lady Leopards dialed up the pressure inside the match's final 10 minutes, including late chances for sophomore Mia Reaugh and junior Kate Carlson, but to no avail.
Prior to launching their district scoreless streak, North's last goal allowed came nearly two months ago on Jan. 20 against Frisco Independence.
"They've been playing together for three years and the majority for two — in the same system and training the same way," Lovell said. "They're friends and know each other very well. They've all been together and they know what everyone is supposed to do. They're not afraid to talk to each other in a way that's authoritative and they don't take it the wrong way, they just take it as instruction."
It was a last-ditch push by Lovejoy after spending the bulk of the night playing catch-up. North did the honors during the 22nd minute following a pin-point corner kick from senior Jenna Wilkinson that sailed just over the outstretched arm of Lady Leopards sophomore keeper Natalie Lenart and into the far side of the net for a 1-0 lead.
"[Wilkinson's] corner kicks are fantastic. One of our goals this season was to get better at set pieces and corner kicks and that goal tonight was our 10th off of a corner kick. That's fantastic and that's a goal achieved," Lovell said.
Goal, @mnhssoccer!! Wow, some impressive precision on this corner kick from Jenna Wilkinson. She scores to put McKinney North up on Lovejoy 1-0 in the 22nd minute. pic.twitter.com/bq0PUtgnbN— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 11, 2023
Wilkinson nearly added another gem off a set piece during the 78th minute, belting a free kick from roughly 45 yards out that hit the far post before being corralled by Lovejoy.
Wilkinson was one of several Lady Bulldogs to pressure the Lady Leopards around the net, with junior Mary Beth Kessler launching numerous counter-attacks that wound up producing looks elsewhere in the offense. Freshman Katherine Geiser, senior Ava Jordan and sophomore Katarina Soto were among the Lady Bulldogs who registered shots on goal on Friday.
North looks to sew up an undefeated district campaign at 7:15 p.m. March 17 at McKinney ISD Stadium against a Melissa team that accounts for the lone draw on the Lady Bulldogs' district ledger — a scoreless bout back on Feb. 14.
"A district championship is a great goal, but it's not the ultimate goal," Lovell said. "We achieved it, but the ultimate goal is to go longer and further and extend our season. They've done such a wonderful job so far."
