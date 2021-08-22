A district chalked in championship tradition, 7-5A Division I lived up to its billing as one of the area’s more competitive conferences.
Highland Park won out in the heavyweight race to the top of the district before making a regional finals run during the playoffs. Not far behind was Longview, a regional semifinalist that finished 9-3 after losing just three games total the three previous seasons.
Sherman impressed in its first swim through the district with a 4-1 finish and will look to maintain that pace behind new head coach Cory Cain, who made the move north after a successful tenure as Allen’s longtime defensive coordinator.
McKinney North extended its playoff streak to five years despite an otherwise young roster and hopes for a bit more breathing room with the majority of its starters back this fall.
The strong runs for the Bearcats and Bulldogs meant a rare playoff miss for perennial East Texas power Tyler, which missed the postseason for just the second time since 2004. The Lions have a district-high 17 starters projected to return this fall.
Don’t sleep on West Mesquite or Wylie East either — two programs in the midst of a change in leadership. The Wranglers hope for an improved year after a full offseason under second-year head coach Frank Sandoval and East looks to former assistant Marcus Gold to inject new life into its program after winning just one game last season.
The Top Five: Which Games to Watch this Year
West Mesquite at Poteet
Sept. 3: The Wranglers and Pirates have been on each other’s schedule for decades and realignment wasn’t enough to disrupt the longtime Mesquite ISD rivalry. The two will square off in non-district action for the second straight year in what the Wranglers hope is a more spirited encounter than last season’s edition. The Pirates cruised to a 40-14 victory in what was just West’s second game under head coach Frank Sandoval, but a more traditional offseason has the Wranglers optimistic about a bounce-back year. A win over rival Poteet would be a good place to start.
North at Tyler
Sept. 24: The Bulldogs survived quite the midseason high-wire act to qualify for the playoffs last season, including in a 34-24 district-opening victory against Tyler. North prevailed despite being outgained by more than 200 yards of offense — riding the momentum of a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown to shift a contest that was otherwise being controlled by Tyler in the first half. One game wound up separating the Bulldogs and Lions for the last playoff spot in the district, and similar stakes could loom for the winner of this late-September rematch.
West Mesquite at North
Sept. 30: The Bulldogs and Wranglers have a lot to live up to following what was one of the district’s more entertaining scraps last season. North survived a 35-32 verdict despite a last-minute charge by West that came undone in the game’s closing seconds after the Wranglers, already in field-goal range, were called for an intentional grounding penalty that ran off the remainder of the game clock. Both offenses return seven starters, meaning similar fireworks could be in store for the rematch.
Longview at Highland Park
Oct. 8: The Scots and Lobos are fittingly enough ranked Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, in the preseason 5A Div. I rankings, and both once again figure to vie for the top spot in 7-5A Div. I. Despite a lengthy trek to Longview, Highland Park got the better of last year’s meeting in an 18-13 ballgame predicated on defense. Longview’s hopes of a district title could rest on this showdown, drawing the unenviable task of traveling to Highlander Stadium — a venue where Highland Park has lost just one game to a Texas team since 1998 — for this season’s rematch.
North at Sherman
Oct. 22: North played its share of unorthodox football games last season but none like its showdown with the Bearcats. The meeting between eventual playoff teams hit a snag late in the fourth quarter after a power outage at McKinney ISD Stadium forced a relocation to McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium that same night to conclude a back-and-forth affair that ultimately favored Sherman, 44-35. Assuming Bearcat Stadium remains functional for this mid-October collision, expect another back-and-forth encounter between a pair of dynamic offenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.