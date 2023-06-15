Between baseball and softball, there was more than enough success to go around for the programs at Lovejoy and McKinney North this spring.
The two District 13-5A high schools qualified for the playoffs in both bat-and-ball sports, highlighted by a regional quarterfinal run from the Leopards' baseball team.
Lovejoy advanced three rounds deep after capturing a district championship for the second straight year, something that came after outlasting North in a nip-and-tuck battle for the top spot in 13-5A.
The Lady Leopards, meanwhile, finished second in their district with the Lady Bulldogs nudging their way back into the playoff picture with a third-place finish.
Both advanced to the area round of the Class 5A playoffs and had plenty of representation on the 13-5A all-district team.
Runner-up Lovejoy totaled three superlatives, including two four-year varsity contributors in Sydney Bardwell and Jade Owens. That battery has been key to Lovejoy's success in recent years, which includes a run to the regional finals in 2021, and Owens capped her high school career with recognition as 13-5A's pitcher of the year.
Owens accrued a 15-3 record in the circle during her senior season, posting a 2.88 ERA with 120 strikeouts.
Opposite Owens was Bardwell, who was named the district's catcher of the year. She was responsible for 212 put-outs behind the plate while also catching runners stealing on 17 occasions. Bardwell hit .333 on the year with 30 RBIs and nine runs scored.
As those two close their decorated runs with the program, Lovejoy will turn to players like rising senior Skylar Rucker to help steady the tide during the 2024 season. Rucker was voted as 13-5A's defensive MVP for her work in the middle infield. Rucker was plenty potent at the plate as well, tallying a .393 batting average to go with 42 hits, 48 runs, 10 doubles, 12 triples, 25 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.
Alum Hannah Harvey was voted as her team's MVP to go along with a spot on the all-district first team, where she was joined by alum Elliott Pomeroy, rising sophomore Izzy Guariello and rising senior Kamryn Messick.
Rising senior Kennadi DeBoer, rising sophomore Sam Saluja and rising junior Addie George were all picks for the all-district second team, while honorable mentions went to rising sophomore Tatum Vitek and rising junior Taylor Bradshaw.
North rising sophomore LK Lavallee, meanwhile, was recognized as 13-5A's newcomer of the year. As a freshman, she struck out 138 batters while posting a 4.85 ERA to go along with a .402 average at the plate, plus 35 hits, 16 RBIs and 30 runs.
Alum Delaney Hill represented the Lady Bulldogs on the all-district first team along with rising junior Camille Soriano, while alum Jaydah Mayfield and rising junior Maggie Olsen earned spots on the second team. Rising seniors Haylee Lavallee and Kennedy Cox were both honorable mentions.
The Lady Bulldogs qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2019, improving from last year's 2-10 district finish to 7-5 and in third place this season. Head coach Kelsey Eickman, plus assistants Jeff Cantrell and Blake Doan, were all recognized as 13-5A's coaching staff of the year.
Lovejoy head coach Ryan Gros earned a similar accolade after being voted as his district's coach of the year for the second straight season. He coached the state-ranked Leopards to an 11-1 run through 13-5A, with three of his players earning superlative honors for their efforts on the diamond.
Aidan Smith finished off his high school career as the district's MVP. The Mississippi State pledge amassed some of the top offensive numbers in the area, hitting .491 on the year with a whopping 57 hits, 10 doubles, seven triples and seven home runs, as well as 26 RBIs, 41 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.
Smith manned the outfield from center field, where he provided support for a deep pitching staff anchored by alum Brett Lanman. Bound for Abilene Christian, Lanman was named 13-5A pitcher of the year following his final season as a Leopard. The left-hander compiled a 7-0 record over 67.1 innings pitched, where he tallied a 0.94 ERA with 112 strikeouts and just 18 walks.
Behind the plate, rising senior Matthew Mainord was commended as the district's defensive player of the year. The Lovejoy catcher totaled 230 put-outs and a .988 fielding percentage, while also chipping in 24 hits with nine doubles, two homers, 23 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Four Leopards landed on the all-district first team, with rising sophomore Logan Corley, alum Owen Stevenson and rising seniors Parker Livingstone and Kyle Branch all recognized.
North, meanwhile, had its district runner-up finish commended with seven spots on the all-district first team. That included three recent graduates in Gavin Constantine, Cooper Huffman and Cameron Langsdale, while rising seniors Jack Garza, Chance Hill, Colin Hitchcock and Cameron Reiter also made the cut.
Rising senior Brady Welsh landed on the second team, while rising senior Roman Edwards also earned an all-district nod for the Bulldogs.
