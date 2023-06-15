MCKINNEY NORTH ENNIS SBO KB

McKinney North rising sophomore LK Lavallee was named District 13-5A's newcomer of the year following a breakout 2023 season.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

Between baseball and softball, there was more than enough success to go around for the programs at Lovejoy and McKinney North this spring.

The two District 13-5A high schools qualified for the playoffs in both bat-and-ball sports, highlighted by a regional quarterfinal run from the Leopards' baseball team.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments