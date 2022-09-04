The McKinney Boyd volleyball team is starting to round into form as its District 5-6A schedule approaches.
The Lady Broncos entered last Friday as winners of four of their past five matches, and one of the catalysts for Boyd's success to start the season has been the all-around play of junior Carson Eickenloff.
As a sophomore, Eickenloff was named 5-6A setter of the year, but key losses to graduation elsewhere within the Lady Broncos' lineup has led to an uptick in responsibility on the court for the Ole Miss volleyball commit.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Eickenloff discusses making that adjustment to her role, the development of her versatile game, and influences on her growth as a volleyball player.
SLM: Congrats on the roll the team has gotten on of late. Having won four straight matches entering the week, what do you attribute to the team getting on a bit of a win streak?
CE: Overall, I think our team has a lot of fight. We do a great job of rallying together, under our coaches, to be resilient in tight matches, and it has paid off as of late.
SLM: With all the seniors who graduated last season, how much has your role on the team changed this year?
CE: My role has done a complete 180. I was our starting setter last year, but we lost two major six-rotation players, Division I commits Hannah Billeter and Avery Calame.
With those huge losses to our offense and defense, I've had to hand over the setting reigns and play six rotations as an attacker and defender.
We have a plethora of great setters on our team, so that role was never in any danger.
SLM: Coach Castillo noted that you had 34 digs and 20 kills against McKinney North, and you're coming off a sophomore year where you were voted as the top setter in your district. How have you been able to develop such a versatile game on the court?
CE: It is just really important to me to help my team be the best we can be. If that's me setting, great. If that's me playing other roles, so be it.
I have been fortunate enough to play national-level volleyball for 10 years, and I think that has just really helped me to see the game at a faster pace and develop a broader skill set. I still have tons of growing to do, but I'm thankful for every learning opportunity.
SLM: Speaking of the match against North, between that match and the ones later this season against McKinney, how different do those rivalry matches against the other MISD schools feel for Boyd?
CE: We have such a fantastic student section at Boyd, and they really show up for rivalry matches. That atmosphere makes a tremendous difference, as well as just the desire to be considered to be the best team in the city on any given year.
Playing is always fun, always a blessing, but it's even more enjoyable when you feel as though you're representing an entire student body.
SLM: What expectations does this team have for the season?
CE: This is a rebuilding year for us, without a doubt. But in our minds, that doesn't mean that we can't do great things. We expect to fare well in district and make a solid playoff run. We have no problem being the underdogs in any fight.
SLM: Belated congrats on your commitment to play for Ole Miss. What went into that decision?
CE: Thank you so much. I have always dreamed about and worked hard to play at the next level, but committing so early was honestly a huge blessing and honor. I have always loved SEC sports (I'm a huge college football fan), and Ole Miss was actually my No. 1 choice going into the spring.
Their campus is absolutely incredible, and their coaching staff has really welcomed me with open arms. I am very thankful to be a Reb/Shark.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
CE: I have been blessed to have been around the game my whole life. My Madfrog coaches, coach Ping (Cao) at Drive Nation, my Boyd coaches, and of course, some amazing teammates over the years, have all played an immeasurable role in my love for the game. I don't know that I can name any one specific influence.
I have had an ongoing love for the game since I was very little. My mom was a high school head volleyball coach from the time I was 5-9, and I couldn't wait to get to that gym after school and pass with the varsity girls each day after their practice.
It started at a very young age, and I'm thankful that God has allowed me to continue to grow and learn and thrive as a player.
