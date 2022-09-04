NORTH BOYD VBO KB

McKinney Boyd junior Carson Eickenloff is playing all six rotations as an attacker and defender for the Lady Broncos one season removed from being named her district's setter of the year.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

The McKinney Boyd volleyball team is starting to round into form as its District 5-6A schedule approaches.

The Lady Broncos entered last Friday as winners of four of their past five matches, and one of the catalysts for Boyd's success to start the season has been the all-around play of junior Carson Eickenloff.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments