The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Only three nights remain in the District 5-6A girls soccer following Tuesday's round of area-wide action, and the league's playoff picture is rounding into a familiar form.
The district will send Prosper, Allen, McKinney Boyd and Denton Guyer back to the postseason for the second straight year -- a quartet that has built a gaudy lead on the rest of the pack in 5-6A, not just in the standings but on the pitch. Entering Tuesday's slate of matchups, a whopping 45 goals separated the respective goal differentials in district between fourth-place Guyer (plus-17) and fifth-place Little Elm (minus-28).
There's still plenty to be settled with respect to seeding between 5-6A's high-powered top four, and here's a look at what's at stake as teams near the homestretch of the district schedule.
1. Prosper (7-0-2(2), 25)
The Lady Eagles graduated plenty of talent from last year's undefeated district championship side, but that hasn't quelled the powerhouse's firepower in the slightest. Prosper, which was on bye Tuesday, is averaging 4.5 goals on the season, including 5.0 in district play.
But it's on the other end of the pitch where Prosper has been practically untouchable. A defense anchored by Mississippi State signee Molly McDougal and keeper Claireese Foley has surrendered just two goals in district play and six on the year.
Both came in draws with Allen and Boyd, something Prosper was able to avoid entirely during last year's run to the district title, but the Lady Eagles managed to come away with an extra point in both matches thanks a pair of shootout wins.
Prosper has rematches looming with Allen on March 15 and Boyd on March 18.
2. Allen (7-1-1, 22)
Allen was tripped up in its district opener by Boyd on Jan. 28 but has rebounded nicely. The Lady Eagles are unbeaten since that setback and even scored a measure of revenge on Feb. 22 with a 3-1 victory over the Lady Broncos.
It tied the most goals surrendered by a stout Boyd defense on the season, sparked by a goal in the match's opening moments by Sutton Markee. Melania Fullerton and Ava McDonald also found the back of the net for Allen, while Taylor Spitzer has also impressed as one of head coach Kelly Thompson's most reliable scoring options. Spitzer enjoyed a hat trick the following match in a 6-0 win over Little Elm on Feb. 25.
That balanced attack has helped Allen average 4.3 goals per match in district play, and with rematches against Boyd and Guyer already in the rearview mirror, all eyes are on the team's March 15 rematch with Prosper where a chance at pulling even atop the 5-6A standings could very well be on the line.
2. McKinney Boyd (7-1-1, 22)
Boyd can take pause in being the only team in 5-6A to have put Prosper at a deficit so far. The Lady Broncos were the first on the scoreboard in the teams' initial meeting on Feb. 15, thanks to a second-half header by Ella Lewis. Prosper, however, scored with three minutes remaining in regulation and the Lady Eagles ultimately won on PKs.
Boyd has handled business elsewhere, however, and in convincing fashion. Aside from the team's matchups with Prosper and Allen, the Lady Broncos have outscored the rest of their league opponents, 21-0.
Boyd's win Tuesday over Little Elm assured a top-three finish in district heading into Friday's meeting against Guyer -- thus avoiding a first-round matchup with the district champion over in 6-6A -- and the Lady Broncos are still within reach of Prosper leading up to their March 18 rematch.
4. Denton Guyer (5-5-0, 15)
Despite Tuesday's setback against Allen, Guyer can begin tuning up for a return to the postseason. Only two matches remain for both the Wildcats and fifth-place Little Elm (2-7-1, seven points), meaning the Lobos can't mathematically catch Guyer in the standings.
Although that means an uphill climb in the bi-district round, Guyer has proven capable of hanging with the 5-6A elite. The team suffered 1-0 losses to both Prosper and Allen during the first round of district play, a testament to the Lady Wildcats' execution on defense.
But it's on the other end of the pitch where Guyer has struggled against the district's top tier. In the Lady Wildcats' five losses, all of which have come against that top three, the team has been outscored 9-1.
