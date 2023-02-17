Ariel Wang

McKinney Boyd senior Ariel Wang qualified for the Class 6A state swim meet in two events, the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

It's not particularly easy to stand out in a swimming region as deep as II-6A, but McKinney Boyd senior Ariel Wang did just that in the penultimate meet of her high school career.

Wang came away with Athlete of the Meet honors following Region II-6A competition on Feb. 6-7, qualifying for the Class 6A state meet in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke — earning a gold medal in the former at regionals.

