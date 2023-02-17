It's not particularly easy to stand out in a swimming region as deep as II-6A, but McKinney Boyd senior Ariel Wang did just that in the penultimate meet of her high school career.
Wang came away with Athlete of the Meet honors following Region II-6A competition on Feb. 6-7, qualifying for the Class 6A state meet in both the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 breaststroke — earning a gold medal in the former at regionals.
It'll be the second straight year that Wang has competed at state, qualifying in the 200 IM as a junior. She finished 12th overall with a time of 2:04.14 in that race last year and has hopes of building off that effort on Friday-Saturday from the University of Texas at Austin during the 6A state meet. Wang's performance at regionals was certainly a step in the right direction, clocking a 2:02.38 to post the fifth-fastest time among state qualifiers.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Wang discusses her preparations for state, how she has improved her time in the 200 IM, and more.
SLM: Reflect back to the week leading up to regionals. How did you go about training for the meet while school was closed and do you feel like the abnormal routine impacted your performance at all?
AW: When the weather forecast said it would be snowing for the last few days, I was a little anxious because I am the person who really needs the feeling of the water or I will be out of shape. Thus, I did some dry-land and band workouts to make my physical as close to normal.
However, being out of water for three days allowed me to also get enough rest, so I didn’t feel tired at the meet at all, and I swam my 200 IM with my best time, so that was kind of out of what I anticipated.
Meanwhile, I can feel all of my muscles and stamina have decreased, and after the regional, it takes longer to recover my body.
SLM: What are preparations like for you during the week of state?
AW: I try to sleep at least six-and-a-half hours every day, and I avoid eating too much refined sugar. I do some sprinting to let my body remember the feeling of sprinting, and stretch and use the roller to relax.
SLM: Comparing times from last year's regional meet to this year, you've shaved quite a bit off your 200 IM time. What have you worked on to make improvements in that race?
AW: I think last year, I had a lot going in my mind at that time. I was new and I was afraid that I wouldn't qualify for state. I had just been in the U.S. for less than a year at that time and had gotten into water three months earlier, and that made me so nervous. This year, I have better training and my mind is also in a better position.
SLM: Which of the four strokes in that race is your favorite, and why?
AW: I think it would be the butterfly because it is the first stroke, and I usually have more energy and power during the first leg.
SLM: What do you remember about the experience of competing at state for the first time last year and handling the mental aspect of being on that stage?
AW: I think last time was horrible. I really hope I can drop my time because at that time, I was in the process of applying for college. However, I had too much hope and I was under a lot of stress. My stroke changed during that race.
SLM: What goals and expectations do you have for yourself at state?
AW: I hope I can enjoy the race for the last time in the state, do the things I need to do, and not make a big mistake.
SLM: How long have you been swimming for and what gravitated you to the sport?
AW: I have been swimming for almost 10 years, and my love for water gravitated me to swimming. My parents would say that as a little kid I loved being in the water. I also like the atmosphere when I race with people. The pressure gets me excited, and I want to see how far I can go.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.