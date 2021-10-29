Up and down as Friday’s start was for the McKinney Boyd football team, the ending was worth it as the Broncos clinched a return to the playoffs. And they did so at the expense of their top rival.
Boyd held McKinney scoreless over the final three quarters on Friday at McKinney ISD Stadium to pick up a 26-14 victory in the latest gridiron edition of the Crosstown Showdown. The win improved the Broncos to 3-2 in District 5-6A, tied for third place with Prosper.
The Eagles, who stunned No. 10-ranked Allen on Friday 28-23, and the Broncos sit one game ahead of Denton Braswell at 2-3. Boyd and Prosper have already defeated Braswell, thus assuring returns to the postseason for both.
It was McKinney who initially set the tone on Friday. The Lions opened up a 14-7 lead through one quarter, riding early touchdown runs from Bryan Jackson (1 yard) and Sheldon King (15 yards) to jump in front of the rival Broncos.
Ball security was a challenge for both teams in the first half. King’s touchdown run was set up by a Damon Youngblood interception, and the Broncos seized their first lead with 4:07 left in the second quarter after Evan Dennis return a pick 44 yards for a touchdown and a 17-14 advantage.
Kicker Caleb Sempebwa had a hand with two made field goals from 43 yards out to stake Boyd to a 20-14 lead through three quarters. Those points proved necessary on a night when neither team’s offense found the end zone in the second and third quarters.
The Broncos at last gained a cushion with 2:30 remaining in the ballgame after Carter Whitefield capped a 15-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 26-14 lead.
Boyd held McKinney to just 198 yards of offense, while the Broncos were paced by 104 rushing yards from Whitefield and 111 receiving yards from Caden Park, who found the end zone in the first quarter. Jackson led the Lions with 60 rushing yards and a score.
Bulldogs edge Longview
McKinney North closed out its regular season with a bang on Thursday, edging state-ranked Longview for a 37-35 victory at McKinney ISD Stadium and sewing up a playoff berth in the process.
The Bulldogs and Lobos were nearly identical in total yardage gained — Longview held a 339-337 edge — but North finished with a plus-4 in turnover differential, generating five takeaways and leading by as many as nine points at the half, 30-21.
Four of those turnovers came within the first two quarters on Thursday, three of which were converted into points by the Bulldogs. Dylan Frazier recovered a fumble early in the second quarter to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Jayden Walker for a 21-14 lead with 11:02 left in the frame.
The Lobos answered with a 69-yard touchdown run by Taylor Tatum before the turnover bug reared its head for the rest of the half — the state’s No. 9-ranked team in Class 5A Division I fell victim to two more interceptions and a lost fumble over its final three drives of the second quarter.
Devin Holcomb and Frazier both picked off Longview quarterback Jordan Allen, as North regained the lead with 2:24 left in the half on a 3-yard touchdown run by Elijah Alexander and upped the count to 30-21 after Trevor Dutton converted a 40-yard field goal as time expired.
The Bulldogs managed to keep Longview at arm’s length the rest of the way. Although the Lobos closed the gap to 30-28 late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by Allen, North’s run game was too potent. The Bulldogs logged 11 consecutive runs on their following series, capped by another 3-yard score by Alexander to up the count to 37-28 with 8:13 remaining in the ballgame.
And when Longview fired back to make it 37-35 on a 3-yard Allen touchdown run, North once again leaned on its ground game to run out the final 6:22 of the game clock. Quarterback Colin Hitchcock and the rushing duo of Walker and Alexander piloted North down to the Lobos’ 6-yard line before kneeling the clock out for the win.
The Bulldogs totaled 229 rushing yards in the win, led by 90 from Walker and 89 from Jadan Smith. Hitchcock threw for 108 yards and a score with Smith and Korbin Hendrix both catching two passes for 36 yards apiece.
The victory closed out North’s regular season at 5-5 overall and 4-2 in District 7-5A Division I play, good for second place.
