McKinney, TX (75071)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. WSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.