With possible inclement weather on the way this evening, the kickoff for tonight's District 9-6A football game at McKinney ISD Stadium between Plano Senior and McKinney has been moved to 6 p.m.

The Wildcats and Lions enter the contest looking to wedge their way into the playoff conversation after uneven starts to district play. Plano, 1-1 in district and 3-2 overall, is coming off a narrow 26-21 win over Plano West while McKinney, 0-2 in district, was dealt a tough draw to begin its 9-6A campaign in losses to unbeaten Prosper and Allen.

McKinney has won its past three meetings with Plano.

