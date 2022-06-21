For all the time student-athletes put into honing their crafts on the playing field, there’s no competing for their high schools without taking care of business in the classroom first. The Texas High School Coaches Association has recognized several athletes who thrived at exactly that.
The THSCA recently released its last round of academic all-state selections of the 2021-22 school year, continuing with baseball and softball.
Student-athletes are nominated by their respective head coaches — nominations that are then sent to the THSCA for review. In order to be nominated for academic all-state, a student must be either an athlete, trainer or manager in good standing with his or her team, of good moral character, a high school senior and have an overall GPA of 92 or above.
Nominees are graded out on the award’s criteria and, if they score high enough, are placed on either the elite, first or second teams, or honorable mention.
Across the state’s baseball and softball programs, there were plenty of area athletes from Allen, Plano, Celina, Prosper, McKinney, and Carrollton who were represented.
Hebron's baseball team accounted for 10 academic all-state selections. The Hawks landed Grant Johnson on the first team, followed by Nicholas Fletcher, Trevor Bane, John Mahalik, Emmet Nicaud and Miguel Amason on the second team, and honorable mentions for Anson Davis, Ryan Marquez and Ethan Sayre.
Nearby, within Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD, Creekview, Newman Smith and R.L. Turner all had representation. The Creekview softball team was represented by Tessa Contreras and Elizaveta Frolova on the first team, as well as honorable mentions for Audrey DeWolfe, Isabella Arredondo, Jakerinie Harris and Taylor Nelson. Mustang baseball players named academic all-state included Nathan Miller on the second team and Jack Madigan and Philip Wiser as honorable mentions.
Smith, meanwhile, was headlined by an elite selection for Saylor Black, as well as honorable mentions for Oscar Valenzuela and Ibrhaim Gilani. Turner landed Marisa Benavidez on the second team, plus honorable mentions for Julio Leon and Asher Wigand.
McKinney ISD enjoyed a healthy turnout with academic all-state picks from all three of its high schools. That included two elite selections from the McKinney Boyd baseball team in Jaxon Cota and Brady Schwab, joined by Titus Gilbert on the first team, Hayden Flynn on the second team, and Riley Davis, Ethan Wesloski and Nolan Foster as honorable mentions.
McKinney's Samuel Filean was selected for the second team, while fellow Lions Keegan Venhaus and Santiago Chavez were honorable mentions, and McKinney North landed Anthony France on the second team and had Mitchell McMillan, Caleb Wells and Justin Healer all receive honorable mentions.
In softball, Boyd's Madelyn Kenney was chosen for the second team and Megan Reynolds was an honorable mention. McKinney's Payton James also made the second team, and North's Grace Ahlborn received an honorable mention.
Lovejoy's baseball team was well-represented with second-team nods for Adam Eschler, Cason Smitherman, Brandt Corley, Kolby Branch, Will Branum and Dominic Dechant, plus honorable mentions for Parker Hutchins, Michael Holden and Ian Warren.
Ditto for Allen's softball team, with Brooklyn Purtcell earning a second-team spot, while Brynn Burchfield, Hailey Gallop and Kaitlynn Gallop all receiving honorable mentions.
Celina's Ty Marthiljohni represented the state semifinalist Bobcats on the academic all-state second team, while Prosper ISD had a handful of athletes in both sports recognized. Prosper's Jacob Devenny received an elite selections, while teammate Lucas Davenport made the first team. Second-team nods went to Bailey Bishop, Brody Boushey, Easton Carmichael and Riley McDaniel, while Sydney Lewis, Elizabeth Moffit, Austin Rogers and Zachary Spurr were honorable mentions.
Rock Hill softball's Reece Maywald was a first-team pick, with Grace Berlage, Katerina Luna and Emily Alvarez all honorable mentions. The Blue Hawks' baseball team was represented by first-team picks Ryan Rojas and Aidan Wilson, plus second-team selections for Austin Kalal, Andrew Rogers and Jacob Mercer.
Plano ISD had all three of its high schools earn academic all-state distinction on the diamond, with Plano's Kailey Blackmon and Dennis Sutton named to the first team, followed by Mary Ellen Stolte and Troy Piesker on the second team. Plano East's Caleb Bergman represented the Panthers on the first team with Ryan Dvoracek and Garrett Osborne making the second team. Plano West's Owen Williams was also a first-team selection, while fellow Wolves Austin Birkhoff, Brian Hallum and Bryce Farlander were honorable mentions.
