McKinney North junior Kaelyn Hamilton has done plenty of winning during her time with the Lady Bulldogs' basketball team.
Tuesday's 63-28 rout of Melissa finished off a 12-0 run through 13-5A for North, winners of back-to-back district championships. The Lady Bulldogs enjoyed a similar feat last year after running the table at 14-0 in 10-5A.
In fact, dating back to the 2020-21 season, North has won nearly 85% of its games with an overall record of 77-14 and 38-2 in district play.
Hamilton has been one of the constants in that run, named 10-5A offensive player of the year as a freshman and co-district MVP as a sophomore alongside teammate and fellow junior Ciara Harris.
There's likely more to come, with Hamilton exiting the regular season with averages of 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the state's No. 14-ranked team in 5A, per the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Hamilton also brings a unique perspective to the court, growing up around the sport as a coach's daughter—and in fact, playing under her mother, North head coach Veronica Reed-Hamilton, throughout her varsity career.
As Hamilton and the Lady Bulldogs look to build off another district championship, scheduled to begin the postseason at 6 p.m. Monday at Wylie High School against Forney, Hamilton discussed the success behind this year's North team, being coached by her mother and how that impacts her approach on the court.
SLM: Congrats on helping lead your team to another district championship. Obviously plenty has changed from last year's team, so what have you liked most about being part of this year's team?
KH: Something that I’ve liked most about being on this year's team is how goal-oriented we are. We set goals and we give our best efforts to achieve them. Everyone is also good teammates to each other, so that makes it even better.
SLM: You've got a lot of layers to your game on the court. What is something you worked on either improving or adding to your game during the offseason?
KH: This offseason, my main focus was to improve my shooting and perfect my mid-range game.
SLM: Being a coach's daughter, how does that help your perspective when you're on the court?
KH: Being around basketball all the time and having a behind-the-scenes look on the game, I feel that gives me an edge. In a way, I think that my mom being my coach has improved my basketball IQ.
SLM: What has the experience been like playing on varsity for your mom as head coach?
KH: It’s been a great experience overall. It gets pretty tough at times, but I see those times as a challenge and use them as growth moments.
SLM: You and Ciara Harris have contributed to a lot of wins for McKinney North in your time on varsity. How would you describe the bond between you two?
KH: Ciara and I have been playing together for a while now. I think that we feed off of each other and we have great chemistry on the court.
SLM: What has it been like going through the college recruiting process?
KH: It’s been a learning experience. It’s fun but it can also be stressful. I’ve enjoyed getting to learn about these different colleges.
SLM: Do you have any sort of gameday ritual or routine to get in the right frame of mind before a game?
KH: Before a game, I tend to try and get a nap in if we have enough time. I also take time to myself and try to visualize what I’m going to do before the games.
