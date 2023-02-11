MCKINNEY NORTH MELISSA GIRLS BKO KB

McKinney North junior Kaelyn Hamilton helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to a second straight district championship.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

McKinney North junior Kaelyn Hamilton has done plenty of winning during her time with the Lady Bulldogs' basketball team.

Tuesday's 63-28 rout of Melissa finished off a 12-0 run through 13-5A for North, winners of back-to-back district championships. The Lady Bulldogs enjoyed a similar feat last year after running the table at 14-0 in 10-5A.

