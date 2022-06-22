In Fecci's 13 seasons as North's head coach, the Bulldogs totaled nine playoff appearances and two district titles. He was awarded district coach of the year twice. Fecci has a career record of 78-64.
"It was tremendous," Fecci said. "McKinney North is a really, really special place. The kids are phenomenal. The coaches are tremendous. The administration is top-notch. The support from the parents is everything that I hoped it could have been.
"It's a really tough decision to go over there and step away from the sidelines and move into that role that I'm going into. But it's a great opportunity. To get one in a district that I've been part of for 16 years now was just too good to pass up. I'm excited about it and ready to move forward to it. It's definitely going to be tough to walk away from that place."
Last year, North finished 5-7 and lost to eventual state runner-up College Station in the bi-district round of the Class 5A-Div. I playoffs.
Ronald Jones II, winner of Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was one part of a strong one-two punch in the backfield along with dual-threat quarterback Nick Hutchins for the Bulldogs' 2014 team that was a regional semifinalist.
Jones rushed for 2,009 yards and 28 touchdowns, while Hutchins passed for 2,341 yards and rushed for 1,307 yards with 41 total scores.
Fecci expects McKinney ISD to hire someone internally to be the head next coach for McKinney North.
"It's going to be a McKinney ISD internal hire, from what I've been told," he said. "Timeline-wise, I'm not extremely sure of that, but I do know that time is of the essence, and all of the parties understand that. We're right on the doorstep of the football season being upon us. I would expect that to maybe happen on Monday, but who knows. It could be longer than that or it could be shorter than that."
