McKinney North Ciara Harris

McKinney North junior Ciara Harris helped lead the Lady Bulldogs to the regional quarterfinals last season.

With each season throughout her decorated high school basketball career, McKinney North junior Ciara Harris has added another layer to her game.

Harris has taken on heavy minutes at the varsity level since she was a freshman during the 2020-21 season, during which she was voted as the District 10-5A defensive player of the year. The Lady Bulldogs thrived in an up-tempo setting, and Harris' defense was a big reason behind those opportunities.

