With each season throughout her decorated high school basketball career, McKinney North junior Ciara Harris has added another layer to her game.
Harris has taken on heavy minutes at the varsity level since she was a freshman during the 2020-21 season, during which she was voted as the District 10-5A defensive player of the year. The Lady Bulldogs thrived in an up-tempo setting, and Harris' defense was a big reason behind those opportunities.
Last season as a sophomore, Harris was challenged by head coach Veronica Reed-Hamilton to improve her scoring in the post. She led North in scoring at 17 points per game en route to receiving 10-5A co-MVP honors alongside teammate and junior Kaelyn Hamilton.
Harris has added onto her game as a junior and hopes to continue the Lady Bulldogs' winning ways. North entered last week ranked No. 17 in Class 5A despite a challenging preseason schedule.
Should the Lady Bulldogs hope to build off last season's run to the regional quarterfinals, expect Harris to have plenty to do with that. In this week's student-athlete profile, Harris discusses the growth of her game, her mentality on defense and lessons learned from the way the team's 2021-22 season ended.
SLM: Congrats on recently surpassing 1,000 points scored for your career. To just be a junior, what did it mean to achieve that milestone?
CH: To be a junior and hit a 1,000 is a really big accomplishment for me, and it just shows me that all the hard work I put in is leading me to bigger and better things in my life.
SLM: Last season, coach Hamilton noted that you improved your scoring out of the post a lot. Where have you seen improvements in your game during your junior season?
CH: I've improved a lot in shooting and being more confident in scoring in different ways, such as shooting from three and shooting from the mid-range area.
SLM: Although McKinney North didn't graduate a ton of seniors from last season, the ones that did graduate were pretty important. What did your learn from the seniors on last season's team?
CH: One thing I learned is that you can't win a game with one player and that it takes knowing your team's strengths and weaknesses to have a successful season.
SLM: You were named your district's defensive player of the year as a freshman. What goes into your mentality on that end of the floor?
CH: I take pride in defense and I believe my defense gets my offense going and gets the energy on the court for the team flowing. Not many people take pride in defense. Like I've always heard, 'defense wins games' and I like winning so I'm going to play defense with everything I have.
SLM: How would you describe your bond with fellow district co-MVP Kaelyn Hamilton?
CH: My bond with Kaelyn is great. Our chemistry shows on the court and shows that we've been playing together since middle school. We know each other's weaknesses and strengths, which makes our game together better.
SLM: What did you and the rest of the team learn from last season's playoff game against Frisco Liberty?
CH: We learned to come back harder and take more pride in our defense. We learned to hold our heads high and have the weight on our backs to come back and hit them and other opponents harder the next season.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a basketball player?
CH: My family have been big influences on my basketball career because they support me through everything, and my coaches push me to be a great player and push me to be that vocal leader and the player I know I can be.
SLM: Do you have any sort of pregame ritual or something you do before a game to get in the right frame of mind?
CH: I listen to old school music because it just gives me a vibe that makes me focus on the game and really just relax.
