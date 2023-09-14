When it comes to leading the McKinney North football team's offense, one thing senior quarterback Colin Hitchcock doesn't lack is experience.
The signal-caller first began taking reps at the varsity level when he was just a sophomore, splitting time behind center with alum Gavin Constantine. Hitchcock took the reins full-time at quarterback when he was a junior, earning all-district honorable mention and helping lead the Bulldogs to a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.
Hitchcock has leveled up as a senior, punctuating North's non-district schedule last week with a 300-yard passing performance with four total touchdowns in the team's 63-7 rout of Frisco Memorial. Hitchock was efficient behind center in completing 10 of 12 passes.
Through three games, Hitchcock is yet to throw an interception, completing 65% of his passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns through the air. Following the team's season-opening win over Garland, North head coach Kendall Brewer lauded Hitchcock's maturity as a passer and said that "he's going to have the potential and opportunity this year to really take games over."
Hitchcock doubles as a standout player on the Bulldogs' baseball team as well. A pitcher and infielder, Hitchcock earned all-district honors on the diamond last season after hitting .326 with 28 hits, 19 runs and a team-high five homers and 30 RBIs.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Hitchcock reflects on his strong preseason on the gridiron, his development as a quarterback, and more.
1. Congrats on the win over Frisco Memorial. For as efficient as you were passing the ball, what was clicking so well between you and your receivers that night?
CH: I feel like my receivers ran really sharp routes and got to where the needed to be and my offensive line did a great job up front giving me time to really see the field.
2. Being in your third year as a starter at quarterback, how much has the game changed for you now that you're a senior?
CH: I feel like the biggest change would be my confidence and the game feels a lot slower with all this experience.
3. To have gotten through the preseason without throwing an interception, is there anything you've done different this season to avoid turnovers?
CH: I feel like I’m able to make decisions quicker and I have a lot more trust that my guys will do their jobs and be where they are supposed to be.
4. Reflect on North's non-district schedule. With a 2-1 record, what have you learned about your team's offense through these first three weeks?
CH: We have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball and we can win both in the air and on the ground, and we are just now scratching the surface.
5. Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a quarterback?
CH: My dad, my QB coach, and the coaches here at North. As a whole, they have all believed in my abilities as a player, which has given me the confidence to be the best player and teammate I can be.
6. When you think back over your athletics career at McKinney North, in either football or baseball, what is one memory that stands out above the rest?
CH: Becoming the starter midseason as a sophomore and helping lead the team to the playoffs, then later being named offensive newcomer of the year.
7. Do you have any sort of gameday or pregame routine, or something to help get you in the proper frame of mind before a big game?
CH: On game day I just like to relax, eat a little snack, listen to some country music and just have my mind only on football.
