McKinney North senior Colin Hitchcock and the Bulldogs carried a 2-1 record into Thursday's district opener against Lancaster.

When it comes to leading the McKinney North football team's offense, one thing senior quarterback Colin Hitchcock doesn't lack is experience.

The signal-caller first began taking reps at the varsity level when he was just a sophomore, splitting time behind center with alum Gavin Constantine. Hitchcock took the reins full-time at quarterback when he was a junior, earning all-district honorable mention and helping lead the Bulldogs to a seventh consecutive playoff appearance.


