McKinney softball

McKinney junior Caydance Gaddis has a 1.28 ERA on the season and has broken the softball program's strikeout record.

Through 11 District 5-6A ballgames, the McKinney softball team has made a pitching change just one time.

That came in the Lionettes' district opener against Little Elm on March 7, with sophomore JP Wieghat pitching the final two innings of the contest. Otherwise, McKinney has hitched its wagon to the arm of junior Caydance Gaddis, and for good reason.

