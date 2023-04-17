Through 11 District 5-6A ballgames, the McKinney softball team has made a pitching change just one time.
That came in the Lionettes' district opener against Little Elm on March 7, with sophomore JP Wieghat pitching the final two innings of the contest. Otherwise, McKinney has hitched its wagon to the arm of junior Caydance Gaddis, and for good reason.
Gaddis entered Friday's game against Prosper Rock Hill sporting a 1.28 ERA across 125.1 innings pitched for the season. The right-hander has made some history along the way, breaking the Lionettes' strikeout record late last month — after fanning 10 batters on Tuesday against Allen, Gaddis has racked up 432 strikeouts for her career and 212 this season.
Tuesday's contest marked Gaddis' fourth straight game with double-digit strikeouts — her season-high came the game prior on April 7 with 16 in a 5-0 win against Denton Braswell — and her 11th such game of the year.
Between Gaddis' durability in the circle, having pitched the last 67 innings for the Lionettes, and an offensive arsenal that includes a .390 batting average with 32 hits and 21 RBIs, her presence has been invaluable for a McKinney team looking to close the 2023 season strong amid a talent-rich district.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Gaddis discusses her favorite pitch, the influences behind her growth as a softball player, a standout memory from her high school career, and more.
SLM: As close as the race is for that last playoff spot, what has been the message to the team for the stretch run as you try and catch Little Elm and Rock Hill?
CG: Work hard in practice and the games will pay off.
SLM: How have you seen yourself grow as a player since last season?
CG: Focusing on staying mentally strong.
SLM: What would you say is your most effective pitch and what makes it such?
CG: My curve ball. I can feel it more than my others, so I know how to correct it the best.
SLM: What do you use as your walk-up song, and what inspired that choice?
CG: My walk up song is "Humble" by Kendrick Lamar. This song gets me excited to go up to bat every time.
SLM: How long have you seen playing softball and what gravitated you to the sport?
CG: I started playing when I was 8 years old and I actually started because of my sister. She played before me and that’s what got me into it.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a softball player?
CG: My teammates and coaches. They are always pushing me, and my parents are also influences because they support whatever I do and help me get through rough patches when it comes to softball.
SLM: What is one memory from your softball career that stands out?
CG: This season, we were playing Frisco Wakeland and there were two outs and we were tied. I was up and I hit it out of the park, and it was just one of the best feelings.
SLM: When not playing softball, what are your favorite ways to spend your downtime off the field?
CG:I usually hang out with my friends or do some shopping. I work out and practice so much, I make sure to relax and rest during my free time.
