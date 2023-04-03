For just being a sophomore, McKinney Boyd's Nick Wesloski doesn't have trouble staying busy nowadays.
Wesloski has undertaken a larger role on the Broncos' baseball team this season, taking the hill on Fridays to pitch the back end of Boyd's home-and-home series during District 5-6A play. He's already made quite an impression, recently putting his stamp on the Crosstown Showdown rivalry by pitching a no-hitter in the Broncos' 5-0 win over McKinney on March 24.
Wesloski went the distance, pitching seven innings while striking out nine batters. He issued just one walk and had another McKinney player reach base after being hit by a pitch.
As Wesloski helps Boyd navigate a challenging district schedule, with the program seeking a fifth consecutive postseason appearance, he's spending his mornings throughout the week working alongside the Broncos' football team in advance of the 2023 season later this fall. Wesloski will suit up at quarterback.
Of course, the sophomore doesn't have to look far to see how to manage that workload. His older brother, Ethan, was a standout on both the gridiron and the diamond for Boyd — earning Star Local Media all-area honors in both sports as a senior in 2021-22 before embarking on a college football career at North Texas.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Wesloski discusses his no-hitter against McKinney, juggling a busy spring schedule between baseball and football, and more.
SLM: Congrats on the no-hitter last week vs. McKinney. What do you remember about that final inning and the feeling after recording that final out?
NW: I knew I had a no-hitter for a long time and I was excited but also nervous about giving up a hit. Once I got that final strikeout, I was super excited because I knew I had done something monumental.
SLM: What was working so well for you on the mound that night?
NW: I felt I had good command with all my pitches, especially my fastball.
SLM: How are you staying focused between innings and not letting the moment get to you?
NW: I sit on the bench and don’t really talk to be able to avoid distractions.
SLM: To have already had an older brother come through the program and do so while playing multiple sports at a high level, what kind of an impact has Ethan had on you?
NW: Ethan always was an elite competitor in high school and watching him has shown me what it takes to be successful in one of the hardest districts in the nation. Also, I want to have even more success in high school than he did, but that just comes with being his brother.
SLM: On a related note, who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a baseball player?
NW: My summer baseball coaches, coach Boddie and coach Chasak, have helped develop my body and technique, and my high school coaches are just adding one and continue to make me a better player.
SLM: You've also got a big fall coming up later this year with Boyd's football team. Has it been discussed how you'll go about juggling baseball and football once practices start in football later this spring?
NW: I have meetings the early morning around 5:30 and football practice until 8. Then, after school I have baseball practice and games. It’s tough to keep up with such a busy schedule, but I do my best to manage.
SLM: When not playing or practicing either baseball or football, how do you spend your downtime away from the field?
NW: I like to golf during summertime, but right now I mostly spend weekends in the gym or with my friends.
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.