MCKINNEY BOYD ALLEN BBO KB

McKinney Boyd sophomore Nick Wesloski recently threw a no-hitter to lead the Broncos past rival McKinney.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

For just being a sophomore, McKinney Boyd's Nick Wesloski doesn't have trouble staying busy nowadays.

Wesloski has undertaken a larger role on the Broncos' baseball team this season, taking the hill on Fridays to pitch the back end of Boyd's home-and-home series during District 5-6A play. He's already made quite an impression, recently putting his stamp on the Crosstown Showdown rivalry by pitching a no-hitter in the Broncos' 5-0 win over McKinney on March 24.

