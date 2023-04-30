There was plenty of high-stakes softball that unfolded over the final couple weeks of the District 5-6A schedule.
And while teams like Prosper, Little Elm and Prosper Rock Hill battled it out to decide the conference's final two postseason spots, that trio had their hands full down the stretch run.
That was particularly the case when paired opposite a McKinney Boyd team that, while already eliminated from playoff contention, still managed to defeat all three playoff hopefuls en route to a four-game win streak to close out the season.
"It let them know that they are absolutely capable of doing whatever they put their minds to and working together," said Maureen Fritz, Boyd head coach. "It was a pretty exciting way to finish off the year."
It was a welcome reversal of fortunes for the Lady Broncos, who endured the brunt of one of the area's top softball districts en route to just a 1-9 start to their 5-6A schedule. A spirited showing against state-ranked, undefeated Denton Guyer in a 7-4 loss on April 7 gave way to wins over Prosper (4-2), Little Elm (2-1), Rock Hill (7-4) and Denton Braswell (14-6) to finish up at 5-9.
Fritz felt like her Lady Broncos were capable of reaching that level of play all year, and the signs were there early on with a productive showing in tournament season. After winning just five games in 2022, Boyd made strides in going 15-3-1 during its preseason schedule. The Lady Bronco bats ran wild with double-digit runs scored in nine of those wins.
But acclimating to the competitive climate of 5-6A took time. Fritz saw moments where Boyd held its own but noted that self-inflicted miscues took a toll in spurts.
"There were some games where the kids really competed and it was one or two innings that took us out of it," she said. "There were still lots of positives happening for the kids to focus on while we tried cleaning up the defensive play. I feel like the defensive errors really got up there and took us out of some games, and a lot of that was mental."
To that last part, Fritz credited the help of Shaitece Trigg, a sport and mental performance coach, for her work with the Lady Broncos during the season — an approach the head coach said she had used in previous years as well.
"They really tried to implement a lot of the stuff each game from working with us and the performance coach," Fritz said. "Things like visualizing yourself being successful, making plays in practice and pretending like you're getting so-and-so out, making good throws. I feel like that helped us get through that."
Boyd's defense also got a welcome boost late in the season in getting star junior Savanna Luther back behind the plate at catcher, while Fritz said she had to "go with (her) gut" in making several changes to the team's lineup.
It was during the final two weeks of the season when the Lady Broncos reaped the fruits of their labor, besting three teams facing must-win ballgames opposite Boyd. The Lady Broncos racked up 10 hits en route to their first-ever win over perennial powerhouse Prosper on April 11, enjoyed some walk-off heroics from Luther to edge Little Elm on April 14 and mounted a late charge with five runs between the fifth and sixth innings to overtake Rock Hill, a 5A state semifinalist last year, on April 17.
Boyd finished off its year in resounding fashion, riding a four-RBI effort from sophomore Sophia Vlahos to a 14-6 win over Braswell in its April 21 finale — a game that carried added emotion for Fritz, who is retiring after 34 years of coaching with the previous 10 spent leading the Lady Broncos.
"It was extreme excitement. It was my final game ever, and it was all just so much excitement for me, for them, for everyone," Fritz said. "... Just the way they turned the team around and are really looking forward to a bright future."
Fritz credited Luther and Vlahos are two of the catalysts in the team's turnaround. The two led Boyd in numerous hitting categories on the year, with Vlahos earning a win in the circle while pitching each of the team's final four games.
Sophomores Brady Turner, Madison Treadwell, junior Lindsey Heater and freshman Brayden Smith were among other Lady Broncos who contributed to the team's late-season surge, and there could be more in store for Boyd down the road.
Fritz noted that the Lady Broncos didn't roster a single senior on this year's team, leaving whoever fills the program's head coaching spot with an experienced group hopeful to make some noise in next year's 5-6A gauntlet.
"I think it's a building block. We didn't have any seniors, so this group is all returning and just knowing what they were capable of doing late this year, I feel like that can really carry over to next season," Fritz said. "I think they'll definitely have a different mindset when they go into districts ... and I feel like a lot of those kids can carry that over. I believe that they'll make the playoffs next year and be even more successful."
