Despite not sharing the same district or classification, the volleyball rivalry between McKinney Boyd and McKinney North has breathed new life over the past year.
The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Broncos went five sets in two meetings last season, the latter of which marked North’s first-ever victory over its crosstown rival. Boyd returned that serve in a big way on Tuesday.
If there was a high-leverage point to be won, the Lady Broncos found a way more often than not en route to a 3-0 road victory (26-24, 25-21, 25-19) over the Lady Bulldogs to continue their ascent towards the start of District 5-6A play next week.
“We lost to Plano West on Friday and I thought we did a really good job of bouncing back from that loss,” said JJ Castillo, Boyd head coach. “Offensively, we were sharp. We worked on blocking a bit more and got a few more touches there. Overall, the girls fought and finished it out in three, but we know there’s still a lot to work on before district.”
North head coach Libby Rodriguez echoed those sentiments as her squad had a stretch of promising play curtailed on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs had won eight of their previous nine matches before incurring just their second 3-0 loss of the season.
“Throughout the whole match, there were bits and pieces of greatness but then there would be times when we’d take a few steps forward and few steps back,” she said. “It’s just a consistency thing all the way around.”
Be it building a 23-21 lead in the first set or scrambling Boyd with a 6-1 advantage to begin the second stanza, North’s moments of promise promptly gave way to the blunt force of the Lady Broncos on Tuesday.
That two-point lead late in set one was answered by a 5-1 sprint by Boyd to close out a 26-24 victory. Junior Camryn Weldon batted down a North hit for a block and senior Macy Parker served up an ace as part of a 3-0 run for a 24-23 lead. Senior Hannah Billeter then took charge with two unanswered kills to close out the first-set win.
@MBHSVolleyball takes set 1! Boyd's Hannah Billeter comes through with 2 kills to break a 24-24 stalemate and give the Lady Broncos a 1-0 lead after a 26-24 win in the opening set. Natalie Hughes and Sydney Huck had 5 kills apiece for North. pic.twitter.com/NkmM0NpMsk— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) August 31, 2021
Despite trailing by as many as five points early in set two, Boyd had the match promptly tied by 10-10 following a block by juniors Reagan Brown and Grace Harding. The Lady Broncos flexed their block four times during the second set, including two involving senior Mia Iboni, and built a lead as large as 22-17.
North senior Sydney Huck willed her squad back in contention with three of her seven second-set kills, but Billeter and Co. had a response once again.
Aided by some timely defense on the back row by senior Avery Calame, the Lady Broncos punctuated another set with two unanswered points by Billeter, the reigning 5-6A offensive player of the year.
“[Billeter] is one of our go-to players and does a great job of executing the ball. When we need her, Hannah does a good job of coming through,” Castillo said.
Deja vu as @MBHSVolleyball takes set 2, 25-21. Once again in close quarters, Boyd's Hannah Billeter comes through. For the 2nd time tonight, she puts away the final 2 kills of the set to give her Lady Broncos a 2-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/UTXoHoHJua— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 1, 2021
Fresh off totaling 40 kills in just seven sets last week, Billeter put away 15 kills in Tuesday’s win. Calame wasn’t far behind with 13 kills and two blocks, while sophomore Carson Eickenloff juggled duties both setting and hitting for the Lady Broncos — tallying eight kills and a block in the win.
“Carson is an all-around solid player. She’s very consistent and very smart with her shots. She’s evolved into a role where she’s added a lot more offense to her game,” Castillo said.
Huck paced North with 13 kills, while junior Natalie Hughes logged 10 kills and a block. Limited to just one kill in set two, Hughes came out swinging with three of her team’s first four points in set three for a quick 4-1 lead.
But as was the case prior, Boyd eventually settled in. The Lady Broncos did so behind their most emphatic stretch of the night, pillaging North with a 17-6 run to open up a 21-10 lead. Billeter and Calame took turns divvying up the firepower with five kills apiece in the clinching set, while Eickenloff added three.
Huck, Hughes and junior Kayli Henderson helped spur an 8-1 run late in the frame to close the gap to 22-18, but Calame put the finishing touches on the win with a block and kill in the set’s waning moments.
“It goes back to consistency with us,” Rodriguez said. “Even just going back to the reps we take in practice and not going as hard or at the level we need to take it to. We have a lot of really good players on the team and it’s about trying to find that leader we can lean on in those tight moments and just go with it.”
The Lady Bulldogs wrap up their non-district schedule with matches Friday against South Garland and Tuesday against Marcus before opening 10-5A play Sept. 10 at Princeton. North finished second in the district last season behind two-time defending Class 5A state champion Lovejoy. Those same Lady Leopards accounted for three of the Lady Bulldogs’ four losses last year — the two meet for the first time this season on Sept. 24.
“I need my kids’ intensity, intent and purpose to be at a whole different level. We’ve got to kick it into gear in all phases of the game,” Rodriguez said. “Everything has to go up. You’ve got to be at a certain for district and then kick it up a notch for playoffs.
“We’re not where we want to be after tonight, but I think it was just a minor setback. I know this team is more than capable of stepping up and competing with the best out there. Tonight just wasn’t our night."
Boyd, meanwhile, visits Lovejoy on Friday and hosts Flower Mound on Tuesday — two teams ranked in the top three of their respective classifications — to close out a challenging preseason before visiting Denton Braswell in its conference opener on Sept. 10.
FINAL: @MBHSVolleyball def. @MckinneyNorthVB 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-19) Spirited push by the Lady Bulldogs after falling down by 11 in the 3rd set, but Boyd's Avery Calame puts away the sweep for a road win over a crosstown rival. pic.twitter.com/seu9iIZQHT— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 1, 2021
