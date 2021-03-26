THE COLONY — The Marcus and McKinney Boyd girls soccer teams did their best to make amends for a lack of postseason drama on the pitch in 2020 due to COVID-19 Thursday in The Colony kicking off the 2021 Class 6A playoffs with a bi-district overtime thriller.
In the end, it was Marcus who prevailed 2-1 to advance to the area round of the postseason where it awaits the winner between Richardson Pearce and Arlington Lamar.
Junior midfielder Piper Hemperly provided the heroics for the Lady Marauders, putting Marcus in front with 6:51 remaining in the second overtime period when she corralled a loose ball on the right side of the box near the goal line and caromed a shot off the back of a Boyd defender and in.
Marcus had been on the ropes late in regulation before Maddie Reynolds delivered a blast from 30 yards out that deflected off the fingertips of Boyd keeper Sydney McFadden and into the upper-right corner of the net to equalize with just 7:20 remaining in regulation.
“I don’t think there was any (panic) just because of the district we play in,” said Chad Hobbs, Marcus head coach. “Most of them are playoff-caliber games and we were behind in some of those matches. They stayed composed and we wanted to play with a bit more urgency but make sure we weren’t rushed or panicked and I think they did a good job of that.
“Maddy has been our leading scoring this year and has been tremendous. We know she has those shots from distance in her bag. She had a few that were just a bit over or just a bit wide and she finally got a hold of one.”
The Lady Marauders also had a chance to take the lead in the first overtime period, but this time McFadden was up to the task for Boyd, denying Reynolds on a penalty kick following a foul in the box drawn by Bella Campos.
“She came up with the save on the [penalty kick] in a pivotal moment,” said Meagan Wilson, Boyd head coach. “She’s a special kid and she’s been doing that all year for us on PKs. She saved us in a moment and kept us in a game and it just came down to a battle at the end.”
McFadden was forced to come up with numerous saves throughout the night, but despite Marcus controlling the run of the play and generating more chances, the Lady Broncos still found themselves in front early in the second half on a long-distance goal courtesy of Katelyn Walerczyk.
“The shot Katelyn hit in the first half was a fantastic half-volley out of the middle of the field,” Wilson said. “And then the shot that Marcus hit was special as well.
“I’m just so proud of these girls. Coming out of the pandemic, these kids were battling so many different things with all the social and emotional aspects. But they came back fighting and ready to grind. They put in the time and work to get fit since the moment we were given the go-ahead to do that and it pays off in moments like this when they make the playoffs and make the journey that they did. We got results this year that I don’t think many people expected us to.”
Marcus, meanwhile, avoided back-to-back bi-district defeats for the first time in program history and will instead be playing in the area round.
“It’s tremendous to be out here again in the playoffs,” Hobbs said. “I felt so bad for the seniors last year that didn’t get a chance to finish out. Just to be out here again and competing is tremendous. Obviously, you know how Region I is. It’s extremely tough matchups from the start.“
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.