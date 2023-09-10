The McKinney volleyball team finished out its preseason schedule with a bang on Tuesday, outlasting Richardson Pearce in five sets for its sixth win in its past seven matches.
Just as the Lionettes hit their stride heading into District 5-6A play, leading scorer Olivia Cohee has been on quite the tear early into her junior campaign.
Cohee helped McKinney past Pearce with a team-high 26 kills on Tuesday, a performance that comes one week after she racked up 27 kills in a 3-2 victory at Prosper Walnut Grove.
It's a role Cohee is plenty familiar with, having led the Lionettes in kills last season when she was just a sophomore. She totaled 357 kills that year and is well on pace to exceed that mark, entering Friday's district opener against Little Elm with 274 kills on 4.3 per set.
With Cohee leading the offense, McKinney looks to improve on last year's fifth-place finish in 5-6A and potentially secure the program's first playoff appearance since 2018.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Cohee discusses the Lionettes' impressive preseason, her growth on the volleyball court, and more.
1. Congrats on the great start to the season. Reflect on your performance last week vs. McKinney. To total 27 kills, what was clicking so well for you in that one?
OC: We really wanted to get that win. Coach (Kristi) Hager scheduled us a tough preseason to prepare us for district.
We knew Walnut Grove would be good because Prosper always builds good teams, so beating them in five is a great confidence boost heading into district. We watched film on them and my setter, Bella (Lucia), and I decided we would need a quicker set to beat their block. That helped open the opportunity for me to score.
2. With that being McKinney's first five-set win of the season, what did the team learn about itself in rallying to win on the road against a quality opponent?
OC: This summer we really worked hard on our conditioning. Most of the team plays six rotations, so we know going into each game that we have to be ready to go five sets and play as well in set five as we did in set one.
If we get down or even drop a set, we don't get frustrated with each other. It's a next-ball mentality.
3. You led McKinney in kills last season and are on pace to exceed that production. Where have you seen your offensive game grow from last year?
OC: Well, I'm jumping higher and hitting harder than I did last year, but I have more shots to choose from too.Watching film helps so much to see where the defense is weakest.
4. What did McKinney take away from last season after coming so close to qualifying for the playoffs?
OC: We learned the hard way not to leave our fate in someone else's hands. Every point, every set really does matter in our district. Every game night a team could pull off an upset so we can never let up.
Qualifying for the playoffs is the goal and we are determined this year to be in control of that. Last year, we split with Boyd and Braswell. We can't let that happen this year.
5. How long have you been playing volleyball and what gravitated you to the sport?
OC: I started going to volleyball clinics in first grade and was on my first club team by fourth grade. I grew up playing soccer, too.
Maybe it was the hot Texas sun or the physical contact in soccer, but volleyball was much more enjoyable. I never get tired of playing volleyball, I know I'll be playing it for a long time to come.
I'm already looking forward to playing in college.
6. Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
OC: I've been really lucky to play for great coaches. Coach Hager and I started at McKinney High together three years ago and she runs a great program.
My biggest influence from my club years came from playing for Arthur and Kathy Stanfield at (Texas Advantage Volleyball) my 15s year.
That was the year when I really developed a passion for volleyball.They are legends in the volleyball world and shaped the player I am now.
7. What was it like playing with your older sister, Makenna, the past two seasons on varsity?
OC: Playing with Makenna will always be my favorite high school memory. She is my biggest fan and has always pushed and encouraged me.
She was my setter, so we obviously had a great connection. Even now that she's away at UT, we talk after every game.
I'll actually have a chance to play high school ball with my little sister, Paxton, next year so I have that to look forward to, too.
