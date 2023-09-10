Olivia Cohee

McKinney junior Olivia Cohee led the Lionettes in kills with 274 during the team's preseason schedule.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The McKinney volleyball team finished out its preseason schedule with a bang on Tuesday, outlasting Richardson Pearce in five sets for its sixth win in its past seven matches.

Just as the Lionettes hit their stride heading into District 5-6A play, leading scorer Olivia Cohee has been on quite the tear early into her junior campaign.


For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments