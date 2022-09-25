In a volleyball district where the same four teams have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, one program looking to earn its place in that mix is McKinney.
The Lionettes have improved considerably under second-year head coach Kristi Hager, thanks in part to a veteran senior class chalked in all-district performers. One of those players is Laynie Kovacs, an all-district hitter with a ferocious serve who has taken on a more defensive role this season.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Kovacs discusses the Lions' bounce-back year, her leadership role on the team, and the bond between the team's large senior core.
SLM: McKinney has already eclipsed its win total from last season. What do you feel has been the biggest reason behind the improvements this year?
LK: The biggest reason for our improvement this season is the mindset everyone has developed, coming into the season realizing how much talent we have and how bad we all want to win.
SLM: It's been a while since the program got the better of McKinney Boyd. What do you remember about that win last Tuesday and what did that performance do for the overall growth and confidence of the team?
LK: Going into the Boyd game was insane. Everyone was so motivated, more than I have ever seen before. Beating Boyd did wonderful things for our confidence. It brought us all even closer together and just made us even more sure that we are a strong team. It made us want to work even harder so we can keep this upward trend going.
SLM: Speaking of the Boyd match, you had quite a few aces in that one. What goes into your approach while serving to create those opportunities?
LK: Just how my team responded to them gave me so much more energy and made me go in more confident and more aggressive when I went back to the line.
SLM: On a team with so many seniors, how would you describe your role?
LK: On a team with seven seniors, some might think it’s hard to know my role, but I am a big, physical leader with our defense and also an emotional leader. I play with a lot of passion, but I also tend to the needs of my teammates on and off the court if they need anything from me.
SLM: What is the bond like between this team's senior class?
LK: Words can’t even describe this team's senior class. We have been through so much together and have gone through so much adversity.
Our group is a mix of several different personalities, but that’s what makes us work. We all trust each other and love each other. We can talk to each other about anything whether it's good or bad. That’s just the type of relationship we all have with each other.
SLM: How long have you been playing volleyball and what got you into the sport?
LK: I have been playing volleyball for 11 years. My dad put me in the sport at 6 years old and I have never looked back. What gravitated me towards it after not being sure when I was young was watching all of the older girls in the gym and just being in awe of them and wanting to be just like them.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a volleyball player?
LK: My dad has been a huge influence in my growth. He has always pushed me to be my best and taught me that anyone can do it when it’s easy but pushing through when it's hard is what counts.
My mom is also a huge influence, teaching me that I need to have confidence in what I do and I don’t need to be consumed about what other people think about me.
I also have several coaches that have also impacted me in huge ways, helping me through several mental blocks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.