Laynie Kovacs

McKinney senior Laynie Kovacs and the Lionettes are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2018.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

In a volleyball district where the same four teams have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, one program looking to earn its place in that mix is McKinney.

The Lionettes have improved considerably under second-year head coach Kristi Hager, thanks in part to a veteran senior class chalked in all-district performers. One of those players is Laynie Kovacs, an all-district hitter with a ferocious serve who has taken on a more defensive role this season.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments