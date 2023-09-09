MCKINNEY – There were some nervous moments for McKinney’s defense during Friday’s home game against Flower Mound.
The Lions saw the Jaguars drop two potential touchdown passes in the first quarter and Flower Mound had multiple drives cross the midfield stripe. Of course, the challenge for McKinney was slowing down a Flower Mound offense that had averaged 39.5 points per game in its first two games. However, the Lions' defense bent but didn’t break and was also opportunistic.
McKinney forced five Flower Mound turnovers and held the Jaguars to 270 yards of total offense in a 30-13 win from McKinney ISD Stadium. The Lions remain perfect on the season at 3-0 while the Jaguars, in search of their first 3-0 start since 2009, dropped to 2-1 with a bye week looming.
McKinney (3-0) was also on the receiving end of news from off the field during the game. McKinney ISD released a statement that head coach Marcus Shavers has been cleared to resume his duties as Lions head coach on Saturday morning following an internal investigation. Shavers had been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 31 and didn’t coach Friday night or in the team’s game in the previous week against Richardson Berkner.
“On August 31, McKinney High School head football coach Marcus Shavers was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation,” the statement read. “The investigation is now complete and the evidence did not support a finding that Coach Shavers engaged in illegal conduct.
“Shavers was cooperative throughout the process. The day the investigation started, Shavers voluntarily submitted a drug test and the test was negative. He also voluntarily agreed to monthly random drug testing going forward. He will return to his McKinney High School football coaching duties on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.”
The Lions started fast and never trailed.
McKinney rotated two quarterbacks for the third week in a row with senior Godspower Nwawuihe and sophomore Jeremiah Daoud both receiving snaps. Daoud’s arm talent got the Lions on the board first. He laid a deep pass just over a Flower Mound defender and into the hands of junior Khristian Mackintrush, who outran the Jaguar defense for a 55-yard touchdown with 10:02 left in the first quarter.
Daoud threw for 123 yards on 9-of-14 through the air with two touchdowns. Nwawuihe finished with 49 passing yards but he rushed for a team-high 106 yards and one score. Ja’Tavious Greer had 73 yards on seven totes, while Makhi Frazier accounted for 69 rushing yards. McKinney totaled 250 rushing yards in the victory.
Flower Mound had chances to tie the score, but the Jaguars didn’t take advantage of good starting field position – just missing on a couple deep passes and also fumbled the ball while driving inside McKinney territory later in the opening quarter.
The Jaguars atoned for the missed opportunities. Flower Mound opened the bag of tricks on a double reverse with the ball eventually thrown back to senior quarterback Jake Watson. Watson threw down the field to junior Noah Erdman, who caught a pass and muscled his way past a McKinney defender to complete a 22-yard touchdown pass to forge a 7-7 tie just 34 seconds into the second quarter.
Watson was held in check by the McKinney defensive line and secondary all night. He threw for 171 yards on 16-of-42 through the air.
After a high snap on a fourth-and-2 play by McKinney allowed Flower Mound to start inside Lion territory, the Lions got the ball back a few plays later with an interception by junior Riley Pettijohn. McKinney converted the turnover into points. Senior Khali Best ran a jet sweep 7 yards for a touchdown as the Lions took a 14-7 lead with 2:01 left in the second quarter.
Flower Mound had a chance to cut into that lead early in the third quarter, but a missed field goal from 42 yards derailed that momentum. The Jaguars attempted to regroup in the locker room moments later following a 75-minute weather delay for lightning in the area, but it was the Lions who capitalized.
Not long after the resumption of play, Flower Mound was given starting field position at the McKinney 34 after the Jaguars held the Lions to no gain on a jet sweep. However, just three plays later, a pass by Flower Mound intended for sophomore Carter Massey was tipped an intercepted by McKinney senior Kevin Brown. Nwawuihe proceeded to distance McKinney from Flower Mound with a 60-yard scoring run that gave the Lions a 21-7 lead.
