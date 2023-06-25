One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some worthy athletes in McKinney and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who have been downright impressive over the years.
In the first of a three-part series, I’ll look at five of the top athletes at McKinney High who are moving on.
Kyanna Creecy, volleyball
A two-time all-district first-team selection out of District 5-6A, while also being voted as her team's MVP, Creecy's presence at the net has made quite the impact for the Lionettes over the years.
Creecy was responsible for a wealth of highlight-reel swings and rejections down the middle, leading McKinney in blocks on the year with 119—good for 1.04 per set—to go along with 204 kills, 13 assists and 31 digs.
Set to continue her volleyball career into college at Stephen F. Austin, Creecy was one of the catalysts for a 2022 campaign that saw McKinney improve its win total by more than 10 from the 2021 season, going on finish fifth in its district.
Keldric Luster, football
Luster's time was at McKinney spanned just one full school year, but the quarterback made quite the impression. The dual-threat signal caller amassed some of the area's most prolific offensive numbers during his sophomore and junior years at Frisco Liberty before translating that skill set to the Class 6A gridiron and helping lead the Lions to a memorable 2022 season.
McKinney advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time since 1993, going 8-5 on the year.
Luster was at the controls behind center, completing 60.5% of his passes for 2,217 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. The SMU commit added 789 rushing yards and nine more scores on his way to all-district and all-area first-team selections.
Over the two seasons prior at Liberty, Luster totaled more than 7,000 yards of offense and earned SLM all-area offensive player of the year honors in 2021.
Adaugo Okpala, girls basketball
The Lionettes returned to the playoffs in 2023, thanks in part to the continuity of a group of players who had been cutting their teeth at the varsity since their days as underclassmen.
Okpala was the lone freshman on McKinney's state semifinalist group in 2020, and she has carved out big minutes in the years since as one of the team's primary ball-handlers and defensive stoppers. She was recognized in the latter category during her junior season after being voted as 5-6A's defensive player of the year, averaging a whopping 3.3 steals that year.
In addition to hounding opposing scorers, Okpala's generalship on the floor was vital to McKinney's success. She averaged 2.4 assists per game as a senior, earning a spot on the all-district first team as a result.
Jackson Seale, boys basketball
After helping anchor the frontcourt for rival McKinney Boyd, Seale suited up in blue and yellow for his senior season as one of several newcomers to the Lions' rotation in the aftermath of their run to the Class 6A state championship game in 2022.
Continuing his basketball career into college at Eastern Washington, Seale's 6-foot-11 frame offered a different wrinkle from the frontcourt players McKinney's Wes Watson had coached in the past, and the center made his presence felt as a rim protector and interior defender while also being able to stretch the floor from beyond the arc.
Seale was a welcome complement to rising seniors Malek Archie and Quintel Wilson, averaging 8.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks to help lead the Lions to a second-place finish in the district and a fourth straight playoff berth.
Ivana Odonkor, track and field
Odonkor joined the Lionettes for her senior season after a productive career at Frisco Liberty where she qualified for the 5A state meet in two relays as a junior.
She helped the McKinney girls qualify for the Region I-6A meet in both the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays, but it was in the 400 dash where Odonkor staked her claim as one of the state's best. Odonkor placed fourth at state in the 400, running a personal-best time of 54.29 that ranked 19th in the nation.
Odonkor, who will run at the next level for Fort Scott Community College, saved her best for life during a senior season where she made top-three finishes look routine. She raced to bronze in the 400 at the district and area meets before dropping her time below 55 seconds at both regionals and state.
In just one year's time, Odonkor shaved more than 2.5 seconds off her PR in the 400. Her season-best mark as a junior was 56.87.
