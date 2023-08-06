One of the more entertaining aspects of covering high school sports in the Metroplex are the interactions – both personal and as a spectator – with athletes.
During my time as a reporter, I have had the opportunity to profile and follow the career paths of some noteworthy athletes in McKinney ISD and surrounding areas, and it’s time to look at a handful of students who impressed this past season and could be in line for even bigger things in 2023-24.
Today, let’s look at five of the top returning athletes from McKinney who will impact their teams in various ways next season.
Bryan Jackson
Football
One of the top running backs in the state, Jackson has been the heartbeat of one of the area's strongest rushing offenses, evidenced by a whopping 1,647 yards on the ground during his junior season to go along with 23 touchdowns.
An all-district first-team selection and Star Local Media all-area pick, Jackson was among the catalysts for a historic year for the Lions, who advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time in 30 years.
McKinney looks to build off that effort this fall behind a loaded senior class chalked in players who have earned playing time under head coach Marcus Shavers since they were freshmen.
That includes Jackson, whose offseason includes a verbal commitment to USC.
Sam Tillson
Girls basketball
After a two-year hiatus, the Lionettes were back in the playoffs last season. McKinney's size and defensive play were a handful for the rest of District 5-6A, so much so that the Lionettes paved their road to the postseason by upending a pair of a state-ranked teams in Allen and Denton Braswell along the way.
The collective experience of a frontcourt that had remained intact for multiple seasons paid off, with Tillson helping lead that charge. Committed to continue her basketball career at Army, Tillson enjoyed a breakthrough season as a sophomore when she was named SLM's all-area newcomer of the year.
She picked up where she left off during a junior season where she averaged 12.6 points and 8.4 rebounds en route to an all-district first-team selection.
Malek Archie
Boys basketball
The Lions graduated the top six players from their Class 6A state finalist roster in 2021-22 but nevertheless managed a second-place finish in 5-6A and a spot in the bi-district playoffs last season.
The emergence of players like Archie helped steady the tide for McKinney, as the 6-foot-3 guard went on to earn junior newcomer of the year honors in his district.
Archie did so after averaging 15.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season, coming on strong during the back end of the team's district schedule. Archie averaged 27.8 points over McKinney's final five games of the regular season.
Caydance Gaddis
Softball
Verbally committed to North Texas, Gaddis amassed some of the top pitching numbers in the area during her junior season. She pitched 142 innings for the Lionettes, during which she tallied a 1.63 ERA and 229 strikeouts.
Gaddis was just as vital at the plate, hitting .370 on the year with 34 hits, including 10 doubles and seven home runs, plus 14 runs and 22 RBIs.
Voted all-district first team and all-area second team, Gaddis is part of a large senior class that will look to help the Lionettes to their first playoff berth since 2016.
Antranik Souza
Boys soccer
McKinney enjoyed a bounce-back year on the pitch, earning a playoff spot under first-year head coach Matthew Ellis and posting an 11-9-3 record on the year.
At the forefront of the Lions' resurgence was Souza, who was voted as co-midfielder of the year in 5-6A and all-region second team by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches. Souza spearheaded the McKinney attack with 16 goals and three assists, including the go-ahead goal in the team's 2-1 upset win over eventual state semifinalist Allen.
