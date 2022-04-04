The 2021-22 basketball season was an eventful one throughout Collin County, from state runner-up finishes for the McKinney boys and Frisco Memorial girls, to Plano's rarified run to regular-season perfection.
Those programs, plus several others throughout the Star Local Media coverage area, were recognized with a score of postseason accolades by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, which recently revealed its annual all-region and all-state teams.
The Dallas area was plenty represented in both capacities, including those aforementioned state runners-up. McKinney junior Ja'Kobe Walter, fresh off being named 5-6A offensive player of the year and to the Class 6A all-state tournament team, garnered both all-region and all-state for the Lions following a season where he averaged 23.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Plenty instrumental in fueling the Lions' historic season was senior Alex Anamekwe, an all-region selection following a year where he averaged 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. Anamekwe shined plenty in the playoffs, scoring game-winning baskets in McKinney's wins over Richardson and Austin Westlake.
The Memorial girls, meanwhile, paved their road to San Antonio thanks to the superlative play of senior Jasmyn Lott. Named co-MVP of 9-5A, Lott poured in 15.7 points per game, as well as 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals, on her way to all-region and all-state honors for the Lady Warriors.
Teammate and younger sister, sophomore Falyn Lott, and sophomore Brynn Lusby also garnered all-region nods for Memorial. Falyn Lott was named defensive player of the year in 9-5A, chipping in 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. Lusby recorded 8.6 points, 5.0 boards, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
The Memorial girls continued Frisco ISD's run of state tournament appearances on the hardwood. In previous honors, Liberty carried that torch and turned in another productive season with a trip to the regional finals. Senior Jazzy Owens-Barnett was instrumental in that run and received all-region and all-state honors for her efforts, scoring 13.6 points per game and adding 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lady Redhawks.
Teammate and sophomore Keyera Roseby sparked Liberty off the bench and received an all-region selection. Her inaugural campaign as a Lady Redhawk included 10.8 points and 7.4 boards per game.
On the boys side, Memorial came up one win short from a state tournament appearance of its own. The Warriors enjoyed their deepest playoff run ever with a trip to the regional finals and had three players receive TABC honors as a result.
Junior Drew Steffe was named all-region and all-state after leading the Warriors in scoring at 16.5 points per game to go along with 3.6 rebounds per game on his way to 9-5A MVP honors. The senior backcourt of Isiah Foster and Avery Jackson received all-region nods for their efforts during Memorial's historic year.
Additional TABC accolades for FISD included all-region and all-state for Lone Star senior Kyla Deck, named 9-5A offensive player of the year after averaging 17.6 points for the Lady Rangers, and an all-region selection for Heritage senior Nicholas Jett. He earned a district offensive player of the year superlative of his own after averaging 19.1 points for the Coyotes.
Little Elm junior Amarachi Kimpson lit up the scoreboard once again during her third varsity campaign as well. The Lady Lobos' star led her team in scoring 22.2 points per game, plus 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 steals, on her way to an all-region and all-state nod to go along with 5-6A MVP honors.
The Lake Dallas and McKinney North girls, meanwhile, doubled up on TABC awards. The Lady Falcons, who enjoyed their deepest playoff run ever with a trip to the regional finals, landed all-region picks for seniors Mackenzie Buss and Jorja Elliott. The two split 6-5A MVP honors with Buss logging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game, and Elliott chipping in 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Just as Buss and Elliott shared 6-5A MVP honors, so did North sophomores Kaelyn Hamilton and Ciara Harris in 10-5A. Hamilton was named all-region and all-state after averaging 15.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for the Lady Bulldogs, while Harris was named all-region after leading North in both scoring (17.0) and rebounding (7.5).
Ditto for Sunnyvale with junior Micah Russell and senior TaKoya Stallings both recognized. Russell, the 13-4A MVP, was named all-region after averaging a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Stallings received all-state and all-region honors for the second straight year. She posted season-long tallies of 17.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Plano ISD didn't lack in representation either. Plano's run to a 32-0 regular season was recognized with an all-region nod to senior Makhi Dorsey, named 6-6A co-MVP after averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats.
Junior Salese Blow led the Lady Wildcats in scoring at 21.9 points per game. Already with a 6-6A offensive player of the year accolade in tow, Blow received an all-region selection as well.
Plano East senior Donavia Hall, meanwhile, concluded her decorated varsity career with all-region and all-state honors. Hall averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 4.0 steals for the regional quarterfinalist Lady Panthers.
District 6-6A bunkmate Coppell landed two standouts on the all-region teams as well. Junior Jules LaMendola, named 6-6A MVP, stacked up among the region's best after averaging 16.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Cowgirls, while senior Naz Brown made the all-region cut after leading the Cowboys back to the playoffs behind 15.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
The Sunnyvale girls had two honorees -- junior Micah Russell was named to the all-state team for the second consecutive season after averaging 17.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals as her district's defensive player of the year, and senior TaKoya Stallings landed on the all-region following a 13-4A MVP campaign that included 15 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Sachse junior Crislyn Rose netted a district MVP of her own after leading the Lady Mustangs to a 9-6A championship and was commended with an all-region team, averaging 16.3 points, 3.2 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
One district over, there were plenty of superlative honors to go around for Mesquite Horn seniors Da'Lonna Choice and Bryson Smith.
Choice was named offensive player of the year in 10-6A and earned a spot on the all-region team after recording 11.4 points, 3.1 assists, 3.1 deflections, 3.0 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
Smith, meanwhile, was the 10-6A boys MVP, showing his versatility with 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game -- leading the Jaguars in the latter three categories along with field goal percentage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.