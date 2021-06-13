Prosper Rock Hill looked like anything but a first-year program during its tour de force through District 10-5A softball.
The Lady Blue Hawks made plenty of history in their inaugural campaign on the diamond, capturing a district championship and advancing to the regional semifinal round of the playoffs. Rock Hill’s first foray through 10-5A produced a 13-1 record, one game ahead of a Lovejoy squad that played on to the regional finals for the first time in six years.
The Colony and Wylie East also punched their tickets to the playoffs, and those four programs, plus McKinney North, Sherman, Princeton and Denison, all received commendation from 10-5A’s coaches when voting on the annual all-district team.
There were plenty of superlative honors to go around, including three apiece for the district’s top two teams. Conference champ Rock Hill celebrated its debut campaign with a 10-5A MVP award for Katerina Luna, who ran the show at catcher for the Lady Blue Hawks. Luna, who was recently selected to the Texas Girls Coaches Association all-star game in July, hit .366 on the year for 41 hits (21 for extra bases), 15 doubles, three home runs, 46 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Rock Hill’s offense didn’t stop at Luna’s bat — Jolie Malan supplied plenty of ammunition of her own on the way to 10-5A offensive player of the year honors. Malan stuffed the stat sheet with a .406 batting average plus 41 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 40 runs and 16 stolen bases.
At the controls of Rock Hill’s banner debut was head coach Leigh Anne Budd, named coach of the year in 10-5A after her first season with the program.
District runner-up Lovejoy claimed its share of hardware as well, including a defensive player of the year nod for Skylar Rucker. The Lady Leopards’ sure-gloved shortstop logged a .928 fielding percentage to go along with a .333 batting average, 36 RBIs and 47 runs scored.
Sydney Bardwell also had a prominent role in Lovejoy’s season, named 10-5A’s catcher of the year after submitting season-long tallies of 41 hits, 36 RBIs and a .363 batting average. Defensively, Bardwell posted a .984 fielding percentage behind the plate and caught 19 base runners stealing.
The Lady Leopards also benefited from a strong debut for freshman Kamryn Messick, named newcomer of the year after hitting .309 from the plate and posting 43 hits, 11 doubles, 25 RBIs, 43 runs scored, and a team-high 39 stolen bases.
The Colony’s Olivia Wick had a big year at the plate for the playoff-bound Lady Cougars, batting .521 and clubbing seven homers on her way to utility player of the year honors.
Denison’s Ashlinn Hamilton rounded out the superlatives as 10-5A’s pitcher of the year.
All eight programs had representation elsewhere among their peers with selections to the 10-5A all-district first and second teams.
McKinney North totaled six all-district selections, including a first-team nod for Paige Cappell. She was joined by second-team selections Grace Ahlborn, Jaydah Mayfield and Natalie Morton, plus honorable mentions for Delaney Hill and Caroline Leos.
Rock Hill had 10 other players recognized as part of its laundry list of all-district honorees — the quintet of Emily Alvarez, Grace Berlage, Veronica Cully, Taylor Hagen and Emma Klaire Hill all made the first team, while Aislynn Hardin, Dawson Hill and Camila Spriggs were selected to the second team, and Tristalyn Lee and Leah Rinehart received honorable mentions.
Lovejoy, meanwhile, landed Hannah Harvey, Holly Massey, Jade Owens, Elliott Pomeroy and Sydney Provence on the first team, plus Emma Bittlestone, Bailey Bradshaw and Kennedy DeBoer on the second team. An honorable mention went to Naomi Pearson.
The Colony’s all-district cast included first-teamers Payton Blanco, Kaitlyn Moeller, Sydney Young and Sabrina Wick, joined by second-team picks Allyson Acosta, Madison Levsey and Brooklyn Torres, plus honorable mentions Carlie Goldy and Kailee Lang.
