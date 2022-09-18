MCKINNEY HIGH TEMPLE FBO KB

McKinney senior Keldric Luster and the Lions carried a 2-1 record into the start of District 5-6A play on Friday.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

After a two-year playoff absence, the McKinney football team has its sights set on a return to the postseason.

Although it'll mean braving one of the tougher districts in the entire state, one reason for the Lions' optimism is the steadying presence behind center with senior quarterback Keldric Luster now at the helm.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments