After a two-year playoff absence, the McKinney football team has its sights set on a return to the postseason.
Although it'll mean braving one of the tougher districts in the entire state, one reason for the Lions' optimism is the steadying presence behind center with senior quarterback Keldric Luster now at the helm.
Luster emerged as one of the top signal-callers in the area over the past two years during a productive run at Frisco Liberty, and he has helped McKinney to a 2-1 record leading into Friday's 5-6A opener against Little Elm.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Luster discusses making the transition to McKinney, competing in 6A, and influences on his development.
SLM: McKinney won two straight games since a tough opening week against Temple. How have you seen the team grow from that loss?
KL: I feel like we've really come together more. Leading up to that first game, we were dealing with a lot of injuries and that experience really brought us closer together as a team. We learned how to play more physical and much smarter together.
SLM: This season has been a change of scenery for you. When you think back to the spring, how has the transition gone from Liberty to McKinney?
KL: The transition has been great, not just for football but also with school. This school has been great for me and I've made a lot of new friends. I've fit right in here at McKinney.
SLM: You guys got started with district play on Friday. What have you heard from coaches or teammates on what it'll be like competing in one of the toughest districts in the state?
KL: It's obviously 6A football, but they've just told me to play my game. I know what they expect out of me not just as a quarterback but as a leader. At the end of the day, I just have to stick with my game and I feel like that can help us come out with a win.
SLM: How long have you played football and what do you enjoy most about being a quarterback?
KL: I've been playing since I was 5 years old. I was always a quarterback, except for playing corner one year. I like being able to call the shots while I'm out and being able to play a part in making people better. I like being a leader for my team and just having people follow that lead and trust me with the ball in my hands.
SLM: Who have been some the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
KL: Our coaching staff has been great. I got here and they've really changed me a lot. They showed me not only how to be a better football player but how to also be a better leader and a better man — not just in football but in real-world scenarios.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.