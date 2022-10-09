The state's high school cross country postseason begins this week, with runners from 5-6A scheduled to race from McKinney's Myers Park on Friday for the annual district meet.
Expectations are always high at this time of year for McKinney Boyd's distance-running program, and that remains the case for senior Zach Martin. A regional qualifier as a junior, Martin has emerged as one of the district's top runners this season and he looks to translate a productive start to his senior year to a lengthy stay in the postseason.
In this week's student-athlete profile, Martin discusses his recent personal-record time, expectations going forward, and how he prepared himself for his senior season.
SLM:Congratson a great season so far. With the postseason coming up pretty soon, how has your training been coming along and how are you feeling with the races about to take on some added importance?
ZM: I'm really happy with how our team is performing leading into district. It's nice to have a weekend off to focus on conditioning and staying healthy. The team and I are doubling down each and every day to make sure we're prepared for the district meet.
SLM: Congrats on the PR last weekend in the Jesuit race. What stood out about that race for you and what was clicking that morning?
ZM: Going into the Jesuit Race, I knew I had to be aggressive. It's a fast course with lots of tough competition. What made the race work for me was really the conditions. The course was flat, the temperature was perfect and there wasn't a breath of wind to fight against.
SLM: As a senior, how would you describe your role on Boyd's cross country team?
ZM: As a senior on the team, my role is to represent myself as a leader and role model for others. I want this program to be successful even when we're gone, so making sure that we provide the correct advice and leadership for our underclassmen is key to our future success.
SLM: Looking over the times you ran as a junior, you've dropped time quite a bit as a senior. What was your offseason like and what went into your preparations for your senior year?
ZM: It's all about consistency and commitment. XC season is won in the summer. I ran every day; by myself, with teammates, and even on vacation. I also went to altitude camp in Colorado Springs to get in some extra training. All that preparation helps me trust in my conditioning when it's time to push the pace in a big race.
SLM: What goals do you have for the remainder of your senior season in cross country and track?
ZM: The immediate goal is for our varsity boys to win district. We know it will be tough. We are in one of the toughest districts in the state. Beyond that, I want to get to state. I missed going by just a couple of spots last year and that didn't sit well with me. Ultimately, I want the opportunity to run in college.
SLM: How long have you been running cross country and what got you into the sport?
ZM: I actually fell into it. When we moved to the Metroplex, I had to give up swimming. In seventh grade, my dad was coaching XC so I decided to try it.
When we moved to McKinney, I ran in eighth grade and enjoyed it, mostly because my friends ran. Then, the summer before my freshman year, I started working out with Coach (Keith) Pierce and it clicked.
The structure of the workouts and the culture of the program was a perfect fit for me. The more work I put in, the more I got out of it.
SLM: For as much time as you spend training and running, what are some hobbies or activities that you enjoy in your downtime?
ZM: When I'm not running, I'm normally hanging out with friends, watching a bunch of movies or listening to music.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.