It wasn't easy for Joe McBride as he began addressing the McKinney Boyd football team on Wednesday. He knew it wouldn't be, having spent 30-plus years plying his craft as a coach.
It's those players that McBride said he will miss most as he transitions to the next phase in his life, announcing his retirement Wednesday following three seasons leading the Broncos.
"It's something my wife and I had been praying about and talking about over the last year. I've been doing this since 1990, so you're never sure when's a good time," McBride said. "I'd be 90 years old and I'd still miss these kids. When this is all you've ever done, it's a little scary, but at the end of day it'll mean some more quality time with the family. I feel like I gave all I can to coaching and I'm proud of what I've done and the way I've done it."
Matt Stepp of Dave Campbell's Texas Football was the first to report on McBride's retirement.
The longtime football coach calls it a career following a lengthy tenure in the Metroplex. He penned the final chapter in McKinney, helping resurrect a Boyd program that enjoyed playoff appearances in two of McBride's three seasons at the helm.
It was several weeks after the Broncos' 2021 campaign -- an 8-3 year that marked the team's winningest season since 2014 -- when the possibility of retirement became a serious consideration for McBride.
"I spent a lot of thinking about it during Christmas. We talked about it and went back and forth and I spent a lot of time making sure this was it," McBride said. "Over Christmas, I decided that I wanted to come back with a decision to either go fullbore ahead or pass it on. I feel like in my three years here I was put in a great situation and it's still a great one. The coaches and staff are really good, so for me it was a good time to go."
McBride wanted to make sure that when the time came that it was a decision made on his terms and added, "I'd never want to leave a job if I didn't feel like I had done it justice and created something I could be proud of."
In three seasons at Boyd, McBride totaled a 15-17 record. He inherited a program that went 2-8 in 2018 prior to his arrival. Following a 3-7 campaign in 2019, the Broncos turned a corner midway through McBride's second year at the helm. Despite an 0-3 start to the 2020 season, Boyd posted a 4-3 mark the rest of the way, resulting in its first playoff appearance since 2014. The Broncos then doubled their win total in 2021.
"I'm really proud of our culture and what we've developed in three years. I've proud of the coaches and the impact they've made in their lives," McBride said. "It's never been about trophies, accolades and awards -- it's about impact and influence. We've built a great culture that the kids believe in, and saying goodbye to that is hard. But I know these kids will be in good hands."
McBride credited his players for helping make that foundation possible.
"I told them, 'The main thing about this program is you guys,'" he said. "It's not about me. It's not about whoever takes over after me. It's about those guys loving each other and playing the greatest game in the world, and getting to do it with your high school buddies. It's the best time in the world.
"But that program is ready to take off, no matter who's in front of them."
McBride, just the second head coach in Boyd's history, returned to the sidelines in 2019 after spending the previous four years as Coppell ISD's athletic director. McBride has deep roots within the Coppell community, leading the Cowboys' football team from 2009-13.
McBride went 51-10 during his five seasons at Coppell, including four playoff appearances. Along the way was a trip to the regional finals in 2010, the deepest playoff run in program history.
A Lewisville alum, McBride first got his start as a head coach at Frisco Liberty from 2006-08 and spent one season at Dripping Springs in 2014. He was an assistant at Magnolia, San Angelo, Austin and Hebron -- winning a state championship as a defensive coordinator with the Hawks in 2005.
"The kid pieces and football pieces of this job are just so fun -- the games, getting on the bus and being around the kids, working with the staff," McBride said. "It's all really fun to do, but there's the umbrella of being a head coach to where it's so much bigger than what you're doing in football.
"You're weighing how much you'll miss it, if you're making the right choice, and then sometimes in a situation like mine, you've got to think of your family. There are some things I'd like to do with my wife that I haven't been able to, whether it's go places or have a level of freedom that I haven't ever had."
McBride said he does plan to embark on a different career path at some point. In the meantime, he plans to enjoy some quality time with his family.
"I won't fully retire. I'll do something and still plug away and hopefully use leadership," McBride said. "There are plenty of things I still want to do with my wife while we still have a good quality of life, plus be a granddad and be able to spend time with them."
