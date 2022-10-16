Over the course of his varsity career, senior Andrew McGee has developed into a cornerstone on the McKinney North football team's defense.
The linebacker has been at the heart of a resurgent year on that side of the ball for the Bulldogs, who entered last week sporting a 5-1 record and having allowed just 20.8 points per game across those five victories.
An all-district selection, McGee helps set the tone at the second level of North's defense, and in this week's student-athlete profile, the linebacker discusses that unit's improved play, the impact of playing for the Bulldogs, and what gravitated his athletics career to the gridiron.
SLM: North allowed just 27 combined points allowed in its two wins since the game against Lancaster. How have you seen the defense grow from that loss?
AM: I think that our defense has grown from our loss against Lancaster tremendously because it has allowed the younger guys to witness how the experienced varsity guys handle adversity, and I think we handled it very well as we came back to soundly beat Tyler and West Mesquite afterward.
SLM: After earning all-district honors as a junior, how do you feel your skill set as a linebacker has grown as a senior?
AM: I feel as though my skill set as a linebacker has improved exponentially as a senior mostly because of my experience against some of the best teams and coaching from some of the best in Texas 5A football.
SLM: In North's five wins this season, the defense has allowed just 20.8 points per game. What is different about the way the defense is conducting itself this season?
AM: I think a major difference this year as a defense is that we are more disciplined and we trust our coaches like we trust each other.
SLM: How would you describe your role on this team?
AM: I would describe my role on the team as a role model and leader, especially since I have a lot of experience on the varsity team as a three-year starter.
SLM: How long have you played football and what gravitated you to playing linebacker?
AM: I’ve been playing football since I was in third grade playing in the fourth-grade division. I always played running back and tight end until sixth grade when I started playing linebacker, and my dad would always show me NFL highlights of Von Miller, which led me to become a full-fledged linebacker.
SLM: As a senior, how have you been impacted by your time playing for McKinney North?
AM: McKinney North has been a large part of my high school career and it has shaped me into the man I am today. It has taught me what it means to love your teammates like family and to always have each other's backs no matter what.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences in your growth as a football player?
AM: My dad has been a big part of me sticking with football as he would always watch college and NFL football games with me and tell me about all the players and cool things about the game which I loved.
Also, a big influence on my love of linebacker would be two of my coaches, coach (Aaron) Matthews and coach (Joey) Hector, who started their careers at McKinney North for the varsity team at the same time I did, because their coaching always showed results, they were always open-minded, and very easy to communicate with.
