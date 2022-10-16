MCKINNEY NORTH GARLAND FBO KB

McKinney North senior Andrew McGee (10) has helped anchor an improved year for the Bulldogs' defense.

 Photo courtesy of Kevin Bartram / BuzzPhotos.com

Over the course of his varsity career, senior Andrew McGee has developed into a cornerstone on the McKinney North football team's defense.

The linebacker has been at the heart of a resurgent year on that side of the ball for the Bulldogs, who entered last week sporting a 5-1 record and having allowed just 20.8 points per game across those five victories.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

