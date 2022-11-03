McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.
The UIL stated that Duncanville will forfeit last season's state title for using an ineligible player and that McKinney, the 6A runner-up, has been elevated to state champions. The state final between the Lions and Panthers will be listed as a 2-0 victory for McKinney and all tournament records from that game will be expunged, per the UIL.
"Nothing has really changed in terms of how proud I am of our guys. That was a decision made by our governing body that was obviously out of our hands," Watson said."We respect the decision and we accept it, but in terms of how I feel about our team, nothing changes. I was as proud of that group as I was ever going to be, even before that decision."
It made for a busy aftermath for Watson and his staff, between communicating the UIL's decision to the school district, as well as the parents and players who contributed to just the program's second-ever appearance in the state tournament.
"My two assistants have reached out to everyone through the group text. I'd say they're as excited as you could be, given the circumstances," Watson said."Obviously the circumstances surrounding this whole deal are very unique. It's certainly not the way we would have drawn it up, but it's a ruling made by our governing body. I know it's something they didn't do in haste.
"We'll respect the decision, and it is what it is. We accept it and move on."
The UIL ruled that Duncanville will forfeit all games in which alum and current Arkansas freshman Anthony Black played. Panthers head coach David Peavy also received a one-year suspension and three years probation.
Black, a five-star prospect and McDonald's All-American, transferred from Coppell to Duncanville last year but was ruled ineligible. However, Black still managed to suit up for Duncanville during parts of the 2021-22 season after his family filed a temporary restraining order against the UIL, which allowed Black to play.
That included all throughout Duncanville's postseason, which culminated in a 69-49 victory over McKinney in the 6A state title game in San Antonio. Black was named MVP of the final, tallying 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
"[Black] is such an unbelievable player. I've thought more about how much better I wish we would have played in that first half than any other scenarios for that game," Watson said.
The verdict elevates McKinney to the first state championship in program history, which came amid the team's first appearance at the state tournament in 94 years. Watson reiterated that the Lions accept the UIL's decision but that how the program plans to go about acknowledging the situation is still undecided.
"We aren't very far along there. I've been in discussion with our athletic department to see how we want to handle it. It's still a lot to process," Watson said."We're not going to throw a big parade or anything. It's such a unique situation — I don't know that there's a textbook out there on how to handle such a thing.
"We'll figure out what makes the most sense to respect the situation given its uniqueness and in a way that is best for our kids and our community."
It's a delicate balancing act of sorts, and not the only one McKinney is dealing with as they continue preparations for their 2022-23 campaign. The Lions graduated three starters from last season and had two others in Ja'Kobe Walter (Link Academy) and Jacovey Campbell (iSchool of Lewisville) transfer.
"It's almost a brand-new roster. We've got a couple guys back from last year, but we've worked really hard," Watson said."I think these guys have come a long way, from playing together in summer league or the TABC Showcase. I think we're a long better than we were back then, and I love their effort and buy-in. I'm excited to see what we can do."
The Lions open the season on the road at Flower Mound, set for a 5 p.m. Monday tipoff.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.