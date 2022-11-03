McKinney BBB

The McKinney boys basketball team had plenty of support from its fan base moments after a 69-49 loss to Duncanville in the Class 6A state championship game.

McKinney head boys basketball coach Wes Watson has been plenty busy getting a roster chalked in varsity newcomers ready for the start of the upcoming season. That agenda got a bit more crowded on Monday following a ruling by the UIL state executive committee that resulted in the Lions being named the Class 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season.

The UIL stated that Duncanville will forfeit last season's state title for using an ineligible player and that McKinney, the 6A runner-up, has been elevated to state champions. The state final between the Lions and Panthers will be listed as a 2-0 victory for McKinney and all tournament records from that game will be expunged, per the UIL.

