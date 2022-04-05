It was a year to remember for the McKinney boys basketball team.
The Lions braved a loaded slate of opponents in Region I-6A, including four consecutive rounds going against a team ranked in the state's top 20, to clinch just the program's second-ever trip to the state tournament.
McKinney was hardly a bystander in San Antonio, outlasting No. 4-ranked Austin Westlake in a wild double-overtime affair, before falling in Class 6A final to newly minted national No. 1 Duncanville to finish as state runner-up.
Prior to their momentous postseason, the Lions shared a district title with fellow state-ranked Denton Guyer after the two split their regular-season series. Both programs, plus third-place Allen, received superlative honors on the annual 5-6A all-district team.
The Lions' run to state including a wealth of key contributions from junior Ja'Kobe Walter, who received an all-district superlative for the third time in as many varsity seasons. Named freshman MVP in 2019-20 and MVP one season later as a sophomore, Walter landed offensive player of the year after leading McKinney in scoring at 23.3 points per game, plus 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.
When Walter, or any other member of McKinney's veteran starting five, needed a breather, the Lions were in good hands with senior Jackson Steele chipping in heavily off the bench. Steele averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game on his way to being named 5-6A sixth man of the year.
Head coach Wes Watson, meanwhile, split coach of the year honors with Guyer's Grant Long, after those two led their teams to a 10-2 tie atop the district standings.
Long's Wildcats racked up plenty of superlative honors elsewhere, including an MVP for senior KyeRon Lindsay and a split for newcomer of the year between Guyer's freshman backcourt of Jeremiah Green and Jordan Lowery.
Allen's latest playoff campaign, which ended in a near-upset of top-ranked Richardson in the area round, was spearheaded by a monster two-way season for senior Miles Gibson. The Air Force commit was named to the district's all-defensive team as a junior and received 5-6A defensive player of the year honors outright as a senior after averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.7 blocks for the season.
The Eagles enjoyed similar production from junior Femi Olaniyan, Allen's lone pick for the all-district first team. Second-teamers for the Eagles included junior Dylan Archey and sophomore Kaiden Myers.
McKinney had a trio of starters earn first-team spots in junior Jacovey Campbell and seniors Alex Anamekwe and Devin Vincent, while senior Thatcher McClure cracked the second team.
Prosper, which qualified for the playoffs as the district's No. 4 seed, did so behind a big season from the one-two punch of junior Addison Harmon and sophomore Jaxson Ford. Both were named to the all-district first team, while junior Brandt Evanson made the cut for the second team.
McKinney Boyd senior Kendall Alexander closed out his high school career with a first-team nod, and junior Damondre McKnight made the second team.
All-district picks for Guyer included junior Connor Newton on the first team and senior Jace Wilson on the second team. Denton Braswell senior Jaiden Blaylock was a first-teamer, while juniors Joshua Jackson and Dylan Smith were voted to the second team.
Little Elm seniors Isaac Berry and Ibrahima Diallo both made the second team.
Selections to the 5-6A all-district defensive team included Allen freshman Trent Pane, Braswell senior Jamien Turner, Guyer senior John Godfrey, Little Elm sophomore Kellen Tasby, McKinney junior Isaac Layne, Boyd junior Jackson Seale and Prosper junior James Cloud.
