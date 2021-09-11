On the heels of an uneven performance in a 28-21 loss to Marcus, the McKinney football team took the reins from the onset Friday against Rowlett.
The Lions scored the first 21 points of the ballgame and didn’t look back, cruising to a 35-9 victory from McKinney ISD Stadium to improve to 2-1 on the season.
It wasn’t until a 28-0 deficit in last week’s loss to Marcus when McKinney scored its first points of the contest. The Lions needed less than one minute to shift gears in Friday’s ballgame.
Sampson Nazarko got the nod behind center and promptly found the end zone just five plays into the ballgame, scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run by 58 seconds in.
The Lions doubled their lead one series later after Nazarko connected with Xavier Filsaime for a 33-yard touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.
Early in the second quarter, that lead swelled to 21-0 after running back Bryan Jackson ran a score in from 13 yards out.
Although Rowlett found with nine points in the second quarter, McKinney held the Eagles off the scoreboard entirely in the second half.
The Lions piled up 14 points over the final two quarters, expanding their lead on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Alec Giragosian to Jeffrey Pearson followed by a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Damon Youngblood late in the fourth quarter.
Giragosian quarterbacked the majority of the ballgame after Nazarko left the contest in the second quarter. The backup signal-caller threw for 112 yards and a touchdown in the win, while Jackson anchored the ground game with 163 rushing yards and a score.
Filsaime and Pearson finished their nights with 49 and 41 receiving yards, respectively.
Marshall distances from North in 2nd half
Trailing just 24-23 through two quarters, McKinney North couldn’t keep pace with Marshall in a 41-29 loss on Friday.
The Bulldogs totaled 411 yards of offense in the loss, including 235 on the ground. Quarterback Gavin Constantine threw for 176 yards and a touchdown, while Elijah Alexander logged 71 rushing yards. Jayden Walker found the end zone three times as part of a 49-yard rushing performance, and Korbin Hendrix caught six passes for 105 yards and a score.
North held a lead at 23-21 with 5:20 left in the second quarter on a field goal by Trevor Dutton before a Marshall interception allowed the Mavericks to eke ahead inside the final minute of the first half of a made field goal of their own for a 24-23 lead.
Marshall went on to outscore North 17-6 in the second half.
