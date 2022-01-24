COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 SMU at TCU

McKinney Boyd went 8-3 last season and qualified for the bi-district round of the playoffs.

 Photo courtesy of Matt Pearce / BuzzPhotos.com

McKinney Boyd didn't wait long to name a replacement for former head football coach Joe McBride, who announced his retirement on Wednesday.

On Monday, McKinney ISD announced the move of Boyd offensive coordinator Daniel Foster to head coach. 

Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp was the first to report on Foster's promotion.

Below is the press release from McKinney ISD:

Offensive coordinator Daniel Foster will become the next head football coach at McKinney Boyd High School, McKinney ISD Athletic Director Jennifer Frazier announced today.

Foster, who replaces the retiring Joe McBride, has served as offensive coordinator for the Broncos since 2019. He becomes the third head football coach since the school opened in 2006.

“I have full confidence that coach Foster will lead the McKinney Boyd football program with excellence,” Frazier said. “The staff has laid a great foundation, one that will continue to grow our athletes on and off the football field. Coach Foster has a great rapport with his players and staff, and I look forward to continued success within the football program.”

A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, Foster began his career in 2008 as an assistant football coach at Frisco Liberty and served as head track coach there beginning in 2011.

He continued as a football assistant coach and assistant track coach at Coppell before taking on the role of athletic coordinator and offensive coordinator at Dripping Springs High School in 2015.

--

Check back at Star Local Media for more on Foster being named the Broncos' next head coach.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments