McKinney Boyd didn't wait long to name a replacement for former head football coach Joe McBride, who announced his retirement on Wednesday.
On Monday, McKinney ISD announced the move of Boyd offensive coordinator Daniel Foster to head coach.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp was the first to report on Foster's promotion.
Below is the press release from McKinney ISD:
Offensive coordinator Daniel Foster will become the next head football coach at McKinney Boyd High School, McKinney ISD Athletic Director Jennifer Frazier announced today.
Foster, who replaces the retiring Joe McBride, has served as offensive coordinator for the Broncos since 2019. He becomes the third head football coach since the school opened in 2006.
“I have full confidence that coach Foster will lead the McKinney Boyd football program with excellence,” Frazier said. “The staff has laid a great foundation, one that will continue to grow our athletes on and off the football field. Coach Foster has a great rapport with his players and staff, and I look forward to continued success within the football program.”
A graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University, Foster began his career in 2008 as an assistant football coach at Frisco Liberty and served as head track coach there beginning in 2011.
He continued as a football assistant coach and assistant track coach at Coppell before taking on the role of athletic coordinator and offensive coordinator at Dripping Springs High School in 2015.
--
Check back at Star Local Media for more on Foster being named the Broncos' next head coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.