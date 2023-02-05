While inclement weather shelved airline travel for many during the holidays, McKinney Boyd sophomore Sophia Vlahos and her family opted to hit the road for a 17-hour drive out east to Tarpon Springs, Fla.
Under normal circumstances, a trip to that area would be to visit relatives, and while there was still plenty of family time mixed in, the impetus behind that lengthy excursion was a chance for Vlahos to attend a winter training camp hosted by the Greek national softball team.
A pitcher and middle infielder on the cusp of beginning her sophomore season at Boyd, Vlahos is a member of the federation's U-18 national squad.
"Honestly, it's really shocking but also such an exciting opportunity," Vlahos said. "It's pretty hard to fathom that I'll be representing Greece through softball, which is something I've been playing for years now. It's really exciting and I'm happy to represent Greece."
It's an opportunity that was first hatched a couple years prior when Vlahos' parents looked into getting Sophia's older sister, Anna, involved with the national team's program. Now graduated from Boyd, Anna played for the Lady Broncos from her freshman through junior seasons.
That helped put Sophia on the Greek national team's radar, and through the help of social media highlights and recruiting sites, that process accelerated this past summer when she was invited to attend the program's training camp in late December.
Only a high school sophomore, Vlahos suddenly found herself soaking in all she could from the team's well-traveled coaching staff and cadre of Division I athletes. The national team's head coach is Tony Foti, an assistant at Middle Tennessee University.
Sure enough, Vlahos was tasked with pitching against some of those same collegiate athletes during the five-day camp.
"The coaches gave a lot of advice on the mental aspect of the game. They gave advice like making sure to take a deep breath before each pitch or looking at something that's not the pitcher's glove, just to expand your eyes a bit," Vlahos said. "But also knowing that I had the support of the teammates behind me also gave me a lot of confidence as well."
Vlahos added that she worked through a series of detailed drills during the camp, including ones designed to improve eye coordination and fine-tune her fielding and pitching mechanics.
As a member of the U-18 national team, Vlahos has the opportunity to venture overseas to Israel to compete in the European Championships, scheduled later this summer in August. However, that's contingent on the Boyd sophomore obtaining Greek citizenship — a process that Vlahos' family has been working at for several months and is optimistic about completing in time. Both of Sophia's parents, as well as her grandparents, are 100% Greek.
"I really want to be able to experience going to Israel with all the girls," Vlahos said. "I think it would be such a cool experience to travel and play internationally like that. I know that I'm pretty far along with my citizenship, so I'm not too nervous about it, but I'm really hoping that it does come through so I can play internationally."
Vlahos also has aspirations of improving enough to earn a spot on the women's national team and potentially represent Greece in the Olympics in the coming years. Softball was part of the Summer Olympics from 1996-2008 but pulled from the 2012 and 2016 programs before being added alongside baseball in 2020. Greece last participated in the event in 2004 and has risen to 21st in the latest WBSC world rankings.
"I know my high school coaches have a lot of confidence in me, but knowing that college and international coaches do as well, it gives me the confidence knowing they believe I could play at the next level and that means a lot because that's the goal. I want to play as long as I can," Vlahos said.
In many ways, Vlahos' softball career is still very much in its infancy. She grew up playing soccer alongside her older sister, but as Anna began to gravitate more towards softball, Sophia followed suit. It wasn't until around age 11 when that passion took off.
"I still remember watching my sister's games when I was younger and being so fascinated with the pitches," Vlahos said. "That's a big part of what made me want to watch the games and what made me decide that was what I wanted to do."
Naturally, the influence of her older sister was integral in her development.
"Especially with her being in the Boyd program from her freshman year through her junior year, she really helped me know what to expect and what to do and how to know what is expected out of me in high school ball," Vlahos said. "She really pushed me so I would work just as hard as her. We pushed to make each other better."
Having watched Anna ply her craft on the diamond during a stretch that saw Boyd qualify for the playoffs in 2019 and 2021, Sophia saw plenty of playing time with the Lady Broncos as just a freshman during the 2022 season — pitching and hitting atop the batting order.
She remembers the eye-opening experience of the team's trip to College Station for a preseason tournament and the step up in competition that came with the varsity level. There were plenty more tests to follow as Boyd navigated a challenging District 5-6A slate that included powerhouse programs like Allen and Prosper.
"It was a really high level of competition, especially going up against teams like Prosper that are just stacked with D-1 athletes," Vlahos said. "One of our pitchers was injured, so it was just me and one other freshman who pitched. It felt like a lot, but I had confidence in my teammates and I feel like this year that we can be good competition in our district."
Vlahos has since worked to improve her all-around game during the offseason, be it through learning from developmental coaches, practicing at home, or plenty of reps on the club circuit with Texas Glory 2K7.
She and the Lady Broncos are in the midst of scrimmaging, with the team's preseason opener set for Nov. 14 against city rival McKinney North. Vlahos hopes to help Boyd to a bounce-back year on the diamond, with an opportunity to ply her craft aboard looming later this year.
"I really want to learn more about Greece, in general. I want to learn more about my nationality and to go to Greece, but also I just want to take away different coaching perspectives," Vlahos said. "It's nice to have coaches from so many different backgrounds, and I just want to learn as much as I can from them and my teammates, and just be as coachable as I can be."
Get McKinney Courier-Gazette news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.