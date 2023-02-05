Sophia Vlahos

After cracking McKinney Boyd's varsity roster as a freshman, sophomore Sophia Vlahos was selected to play for the U-18 Greek national softball team during the offseason.

 Photo courtesy of Nick Vlahos

While inclement weather shelved airline travel for many during the holidays, McKinney Boyd sophomore Sophia Vlahos and her family opted to hit the road for a 17-hour drive out east to Tarpon Springs, Fla.

Under normal circumstances, a trip to that area would be to visit relatives, and while there was still plenty of family time mixed in, the impetus behind that lengthy excursion was a chance for Vlahos to attend a winter training camp hosted by the Greek national softball team.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments