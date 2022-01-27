After missing the playoffs in 2020-21, Denton Guyer has the rest of District 5-6A boys basketball playing catch-up as the second half of the league schedule gets underway.
The Wildcats, ranked No. 7 in Class 6A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, reached the conference midpoint last week unbeaten. It didn't come without some resistance, however, with three of Guyer's first six district ballgames decided by six points or less, and competitive climate should spark plenty of compelling matchups to determine the rest of the playoff picture.
McKinney, Allen, Denton Braswell and Prosper are all in the thick of that race, and here's a look at where all seven teams in 5-6A stand as the second half of district play takes form.
1. Denton Guyer (7-0)
David Wolman: Prior to last season, the Wildcats were crowned undefeated district champions in three straight years and had posted a conference mark of 104-10 since the 2012-13 season. But after going 9-15 overall and 3-9 in 5-6A last season for its first losing season since 2011-12, Guyer has returned to its winning ways.
The Wildcats are 25-3 overall and own a perfect 7-0 mark in district play. The biggest sign of the Wildcats' return to glory came in the form of an 83-81 win over fellow 5-6A juggernaut McKinney on Jan. 18. UNLV commit Kye'Ron Lindsay was dominant in the first half with 19 of his team-high 29 points.
2. McKinney (5-2)
Matt Welch: The reigning district champs have an uphill climb in the second half of the league schedule, trailing state-ranked Guyer by two games. McKinney suffered setbacks to both the Wildcats and Allen to fall back in its bid for a conference title repeat -- the caveat being the Lions were without 5-6A defensive player of the year and SMU commit Alex Anamekwe for both losses.
He returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 72-47 rout of Prosper and time will tell if the Lions can make a second-half push to threaten Guyer.
If they're able to do so, expect superstar Ja'Kobe Walter to have plenty to do with it. The reigning district MVP is averaging a scorching 26.3 points per game in 6-6A play, highlighted by a 49-point eruption against Guyer.
3. Denton Braswell (4-3)
David Wolman: The Bengals haven't missed a beat despite reigning district offensive player of the year R.J. Jones transferring to John Paul II during the offseason.
Senior Jaidyn Blaylock is Braswell's biggest offensive threat, having scored 19 points in a 44-41 win over Little Elm on Jan. 21. The Bengals have also received significant contributions from senior Malik Conley, junior Dylan Smith and sophomore Malachi Okunbor.
Braswell had won four straight games before losing 58-49 to Class 6A's No. 7 Denton Guyer on Tuesday. The Bengals are tied with Allen for third place in the 5-6A standings.
3. Allen (4-3)
Matt Welch: The Eagles have had some significant highs in their first season under head coach Clark Cipoletta, most notably stunning McKinney 70-65 on Jan. 7. But Allen's efforts in building off that signature victory hit a snag with back-to-back losses to Prosper and Braswell, followed by a razor-thin victory over Boyd.
As the Eagles look to recapture their state-ranked form from earlier in the season, they've got a stout nucleus of senior Miles Gibson and juniors Dylan Archey and Femi Olaniyan at the controls. Gibson, in particular, has made a sizable leap in his second varsity campaign as a starter.
But with 10 consecutive playoff berths under their belts, the Eagles aren't a surefire bet to continue that streak. Plenty is on the line in that respect when Allen rematches Braswell and Prosper on Feb. 4-8.
5. Prosper (3-4)
Matt Welch: Prosper entered the week knotted with Allen for fourth place, but a 72-47 loss to powerhouse McKinney knocked the team momentarily outside the playoff picture.
Prosper still has plenty to be encouraged by from its first half of district play, most notably an early tiebreaker edge on Allen by virtue of a 60-53 victory on Jan. 11. That victory came as part of a three-game winning streak to soften an 0-2 start to district play. Prosper was even competitive in a 60-54 defeat to Guyer on Jan. 21.
Addison Harmon has been a constant for the Eagles through the first half of league, while Brandt Evanson, Jaxson Ford and Jordan Hall have also been steady contributors for a Prosper team seeking its ninth straight playoff appearance.
6. McKinney Boyd (1-5)
Matt Welch: That the Broncos are sitting in sixth place with just one win over the first half of the district play may be the strongest indicator of 5-6A's depth.
Boyd scored its share of impressive preseason wins and has played several of the district's playoff contenders to the wire -- the Broncos suffered losses to Guyer, Allen and Braswell by a combined 10 points.
But those are the margins between a spot in the top four and being relegated to sixth place.
Should the Broncos make a second-half push, junior Damondre McKnight and senior Kendall Alexander are two players to monitor. That duo combined for 40 points in Boyd's 61-56 loss to Allen.
7. Little Elm (0-7)
David Wolman: No team in 5-6A has been as heartbroken as the Lobos. Little Elm has lost five district games by a combined 25 points, including a 44-41 setback to Braswell on Jan. 21.
The Lobos are still in search of their first district win after falling 63-46 to Allen on Tuesday. Senior Giovanni Fleming did his best to keep the Lobos afloat, scoring 10 of his team-high 14 points in the first half.
But an 18-11 third-quarter run by the Eagles proved too much for the Lobos to overcome.
