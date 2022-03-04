FORT WORTH -- The first half of Friday's regional semifinal between the McKinney and North Crowley boys basketball teams was, for the lack of a better term, a track meet -- and sometimes a choppy one.
All head coach Wes Watson needed was for his Lions to settle down and approach the contest's breakneck tempo with a bit more discipline. The tough shots and unforced turnovers that marred stretches of McKinney's first half gave way to a pinpoint drive-and-kick onslaught that opened up a torrent of long-range makes by the Lions over the final two quarters.
In total, McKinney connected on 10 3-pointers on Friday, blowing open its fourth-round bout with North Crowley and taking a 64-48 victory from Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center. The win moved the Lions one win away a first-ever trip to the state tournament, advancing to Saturday's Region I-6A final back in Fort Worth against Arlington Martin or El Paso Americas.
"I thought we quit settling for tough shots. We started to attack the paint a bit more and were willing to make a few kick-outs and everything opened up for us at that point," Watson said. "We're getting wide-open 3s off of that dribble penetration and that's who we can be when we decide to attack with a purpose."
The Lions connected on eight of their 10 triples over the final 17 minutes of the ballgame, stoking that fire inside the final minute of the first half. Junior Ja'Kobe Walter set up senior Devin Vincent and junior Jacovey Campbell for long-range makes to part the second quarter on a 6-0 spurt for a 31-22 lead at the break -- a pivotal stretch for McKinney after North Crowley had whittled its lead down to three points.
HALF: McKinney 31, North Crowley 22After having its lead cut to 3, McKinney closes strong with 6 straight on a pair of 3s set up by Ja'Kobe Walter. He finds Devin Vincent and Jacovey Campbell for triples inside the final minute of the half. pic.twitter.com/mhPWdACnZk— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 5, 2022
Vincent opened the third quarter with a slashing layup for the Lions' first double-digit lead of the game at 33-22 and that advantage never again crept into single digits.
McKinney's 3-point avalanche followed with five different players connecting from deep at least once. Practically all of those makes were assisted, as the Lions hemorrhaged the North Crowley defense with side-to-side ball movement, attacking the paint and kicking out to open shooters around the perimeter.
"We just started playing better basketball in terms of moving the ball around, attacking the paint and making good decisions off of that," Watson said.
The end result was a balance similar to that which McKinney struck in Tuesday's 54-52 upset over state and national No. 1 Richardson in the regional quarterfinals. Midway through Friday's fourth quarter, five different Lions had scored between eight and 12 points.
Vincent went on to lead that pack with 17 points, followed by 15 from Walter and nine apiece from Campbell and senior Thatcher McClure.
"If we're going to have a chance to win the whole thing, you've got to have multiple guys who can do it," Watson said. "Ja'Kobe does so many other things on the defensive end and as a facilitator. He gets a lot of attention and when he's able to draw those double teams, he's able to find his open teammates."
Ja'Kobe Walter gets in on the 3pt party with his 2nd make from deep and McKinney's 10th for the game. Lions rolling vs North Crowley 59-39 with 2:26 to go. pic.twitter.com/xF78VrgGbh— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 5, 2022
The Lions led by as many as 20 points on Friday, fittingly enough after Vincent drained the team's 10th 3-pointer with 2:40 remaining in the fourth, to blow open what was a back-and-forth affair through the first two quarters.
Walter asserted his will from the onset with seven points in the opening stanza, and McKinney's first-shot defense kept the Panthers from finding a rhythm early on. It was after that first shot where North Crowley instead did its damage -- four of its first five makes from the field came on put-backs and several others would follow.
"They destroyed us on the offensive glass, especially in the first half," Watson said. "We did a better job in the second half, but I felt like our initial defense was pretty good for most of the night. They got so many second-chance points early, but that's who they are -- they're big and physical and are really good at that."
The Panthers got as close as 25-22 late in the second quarter, clawing back during a sluggish frame that saw the two teams combine for 14 turnovers. McKinney helped subdue a few of those manic transition sequences by drawing four charges in the second quarter, including multiple off the bench by senior Gabriel Mensah. Senior Alex Anamekwe added three blocks on multiple highlight-reel rejections to go along with six points.
"That's just something we preach. If you're there, you take that contact in the chest," Watson said. "It was huge and that's something we ask all of our guys to be able to do. It's something that good teams have to do."
Friday's win marked the Lions' most lopsided in their four rounds of the postseason. They get a chance to build on that effort on Saturday with program history at stake.
"We're one win away ... and it's what we've been working for. It's tangible now. It becomes a real thing and it's right there," Watson said. "It's something they've talked about since November and December and it's right there in front of them.
"I think we're smart enough and mature enough to know what it's going to have to take to beat either team we face tomorrow."
FINAL: McKinney 64, North Crowley 48Lions bang home 10 3s, led by 17 pts from Devin Vincent and 15 from Ja'Kobe Walter, to punch their ticket to tomorrow's regional final. They get either Arlington Martin or EP Americas at 1pm back here in FW. @MHSLionsHoops pic.twitter.com/o31V6wpEBj— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) March 5, 2022
