McKinney Christian baseball

The McKinney Christian baseball team punched its ticket to the TAPPS state tournament for the second time in three years.

In hindsight, the McKinney Christian baseball team felt like it was at least or year or two away from contending for a return to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools state tournament.

The Mustangs made their first-ever trip to the final four in 2021 but have since graduated the majority of that roster. Only four players from that history-making squad suited up for McKinney Christian this year as part of a group mostly comprised of sophomores and juniors with just one senior.

