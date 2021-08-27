The start of the 2021 high school football season signifies a bit more than a few kickoffs for the three McKinney ISD schools this week.
That trio will take turns sharing the spotlight at McKinney ISD Stadium as part of the inaugural McKinney Classic on Friday-Saturday, which welcomes three out-of-state opponents for a first-time occasion in MISD’s storied history on the gridiron.
It’s an undertaking that has been in the making for some time, first hatched in 2019 as MISD’s athletics department explored ways to showcase the school district’s $69.9 million stadium — just shy of three years old since the first game was played inside the venue.
The festivities begin at 7 p.m. Friday when McKinney Boyd welcomes Midwest City (Okla.), which prefaces a doubleheader on Saturday that includes a 2 p.m. kickoff between McKinney North and Westmoore (Okla.) and a 7 p.m. bout between McKinney and Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.).
“We’re excited to have some out-of-state teams come and experience Texas high school football,” said Jennifer Frazier, MISD athletic director. “We’re excited to play some different teams, let me come to our facilities and hopefully bring some people from out of state into our community to help kick off the football season.”
That anticipation was amplified for MISD after its initial attempt to organize the McKinney Classic went awry last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Frazier said the school district had a two-year agreement in place when the concept initially came to fruition, which allowed the event to go on as scheduled to begin this season.
Frazier, former MISD athletic director Shawn Pratt and Tom Landry Classic executive director Kris Cumnock were among those who helped bring the event together. Frazier noted Cumnock’s work with longtime district bunkmate Allen, which began hosting the annual Landry Classic in 2013 and has played its share of out-of-state opponents over the years.
Frazier said Cumnock was the point person in bringing together the three opponents who made the trip to McKinney this week.
“[Cumnock] is a good friend of our district and one of the things we’ve wanted to do with our new stadium was to bring events here and showcase our football teams as well and provide the opportunity for us to have some great competition here to celebrate the beginning of the season,” Frazier said.
North head Mike Fecci recalls the first time he and the other two MISD varsity head coaches, Boyd’s Joe McBride and McKinney’s Marcus Shavers, were first broached about the idea in early 2020.
“We were sitting in a meeting, the three of us, and coach Pratt was still the athletic director at the time,” Fecci said. “He asked us, ‘What would y’all think about doing a Classic at the stadium and playing schools from Oklahoma?’ None of us said anything. We all looked at each other and then I finally said, ‘Which three?’”
It isn’t uncommon for Oklahoma programs to venture south. Some of the state’s top football programs, such as Broken Arrow and Tulsa Union, have plied their craft stateside against perennial powerhouses like Southlake Carroll and Euless Trinity. In 2018-19, Mansfield ISD organized a series pitting its five high schools against five teams from Oklahoma. Titled the “Border Brawl,” Oklahoma was four of the five games played in 2018 and three of the five in 2019.
Ditto for Arkansas — east of the Metroplex, Texas High in Texarkana has a bi-state rivalry with Arkansas High that dates back to 1918.
“I think each of our football coaches is approaching this a little differently with what their mindset is,” Frazier said. “I think it’s an opportunity to see some talent outside of the state of Texas. Each of these visiting teams are outstanding programs and our guys know they’ll have to take them seriously. We’re excited about it, they’re excited about it.”
Fecci can attest, having to deviate from his program’s usual means of scouting in preparing for Westmoore.
“You’re doing it all off of video. You obviously have no common opponents and a lot of things you usually use to prepare, you don’t have that luxury,” he said. “All we’ve got is one scrimmage. It’s been a unique challenge, but at the same time it’s the same thing for them. I think it’ll be important to figure out real quick what they’re doing and adjust from there.”
Fecci said that on tape, the physical make-up of Westmoore doesn’t differ much from the teams his Bulldogs have squared off against around the area. The Jaguars are also the largest of three visiting high schools represented in the McKinney Classic — the most recent average daily membership figures from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association list Westmoore as the state’s sixth-largest high school at 2,468.29, large enough to make the cut as a 6A program in the UIL.
Boyd’s opponent, Midwest City, checked in at 1,122.55 (37th largest in Oklahoma) and Har-Ber out of Arkansas is listed at 2,271 for the 2019-20 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
Westmoore is coming off a 6-5 campaign in 2020 that resulted in a two-round playoff run, while Midwest City impressed to the tune of an 8-3 season that included a three-round postseason. Har-Ber, ranked just outside the top 10 in the Arkansas state AP poll, went two rounds deep in the playoffs as well but stumbled down the stretch to finish last season 5-7.
“Everyone is always excited for that first game. Add in the fact that you’re playing someone who most of our kids had never heard of, it’s a lot of fun,” Fecci said. “… I think it’s a great way for McKinney to show off the stadium and hopefully it’s something we’ll continue to do in the future.”
Frazier anticipates just that, albeit with a potential leaning towards bringing in-state opponents to MISD Stadium for future iterations of the McKinney Classic.
“If anything, you want to get through the first game and then you evaluate and see where you can get better,” she said. “I think probably next year we’ll look at making trying to focus it on some teams within the state of Texas and making it a Texas matchup.
“For now, the focus is on just getting through this weekend and beyond that we’ll come back together and discuss what our goals are, not just for MISD and Texas football but for the community as well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.